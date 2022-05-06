Christchurch's newest school opens - and it's designed to shelter students from the easterly wind

Te Aratai College, formerly Linwood College, has reopened after being fully rebuilt.

Lessons will begin at Christchurch’s newest high school next week – and for some students it’s the third incarnation of the school.

The old Linwood College was demolished due to earthquake damage and the school relocated to the former Avonside Girls’ High site in July 2019.

It will reopen on Aldwins Rd next week with a new name, Te Aratai College, which means “Pathway to the sea” in te reo Māori.

The new co-ed secondary school cost $44 million and has been designed so outdoor spaces are sheltered from the bracing easterly winds.

READ MORE:

* Nelson school for high needs students to get purpose-built facility

* North Canterbury school's long-awaited $10m upgrade set for end of year

* The ultimate lesson in upcycling: Giant warehouse to be converted into Canterbury's newest school



For 17-year-old head student Sophie Watson, Te Aratai College is the third iteration of the high school, having started at the original Linwood College in year 9.

“It’s so different from any other school I've ever been to,” she said.

“We are the first students of this school ever. We are going to set the tone for everyone who follows.”

Year 13 student Alex Garcia, 18, said it felt “like a privilege” to study at the new site.

“I really like the space, it's more spacious,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Aratai College is built around a large central courtyard.

“The old school was basically like a maze, this is very easy to get around.”

Principal Dick Edmondson said the school’s 135 staff were equally excited and busy preparing for teaching to start on Monday.

“What an exciting day to be here, which we've all been looking forward to for all these years,” he said.

Edmondson worked at Linwood College as an English teacher between 1990 and 2001. He rejoined the school as principal in 2016.

“It feels, not just like a traditional high school, it feels like something special. Good things can happen at this place.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Aratai College students Alex Garcia, 18, and Sophie Watson, 17, with other year 13 students.

The school has been rebuilt as part of the Greater Christchurch Education Renewal Property Programme and according to the Ministry of Education’s original schedule, it should have been finished by mid-2018.

Construction did not began until in October 2019 and building a school during a global pandemic had led to “construction issues”, Edmondson said.

“Every single obstacle and challenge has been nothing in relation to how glorious this project has been.

“In hindsight, having that delay means technology has got better, and we've got our ideas more sorted.”

The campus was designed for both the students and staff and the wider community, Edmondson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lessons will begin at Te Aratai College on Monday.

“We've got amazing facilities, the auditorium, which is called Te Puna, is ready for community use.”

As well as the 650-seat auditorium, the site boasts a technology centre, which will be used by Aratai College learners and 1400 students a week from other schools.

Te Aratai College has a current roll of 880 but the new site has capacity for 1800 students.

Update on Christchurch schools rebuild

The $1.137 billion plan to rebuild or redevelop 115 earthquake-damaged Christchurch schools was announced by the National Government’s minister of education, Hekia Parata, in November 2013.

The budget has since been increased to $1.3b.

The programme included the construction of 13 schools on new sites and the complete rebuild of 10 schools on their existing sites.

All work should have been completed by the end of 2022 but as of April 29:

73 schools have been completed.

27 are in construction.

13 are are in various stages of planning and design.

two schools – Chisnallwood Intermediate and Ko Taku Reo (Van Asch Deaf Education Centre) –have yet to start.

Even before Covid-19, the programme fell behind, with many of the developments years behind the original schedule.

In November 2020, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said overall the programme was “on track”.

But several schools will not be finished within the original 10-year timeframe. These include: Burnside High School, Riccarton High School, Papanui High School and Christchurch Girls’ High School.

Scott Evans, the ministry’s hautū (leader) for infrastructure and digital, said seven projects were expected to be completed this year.

“A small number of projects are expected to be completed after 2023,” he said.