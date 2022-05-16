Girl Guiding preparing to return to Pōkeno after five-year absence

Girl Guide Rangers have undertaken a survey of their peers to find out the important issues on girls' minds. (First published October 2016)

Girl Guiding New Zealand wants to open a new chapter in the growing Waikato town of Pōkeno, about five years since there were guiding activities there.

It is relaunching its Pōkeno presence with ‘code GIRL Matariki’, a full day event where girls will programme a robot to draw the Matariki constellation, among other activities.

Local co-ordinators from the Te Kauwhata chapter Luci ​ Beynon and Burnadette de Meyer said Pōkeno stood to benefit from having a thriving guiding group there.

They were hoping families and parents would be keen to volunteer and help keep the Pōkeno chapter going.

Pōkeno, like much of the northern Waikato and southern Auckland area that was once the Franklin District, is growing at pace as populations sprawl out of Hamilton and Auckland.

Between the 2013 and 2018 census counts, the town population quadrupled in size – and by many estimates has since nearly doubled again to at least 5030 people.

Supplied Luci Beynon as a Brownie on a trip to London Zoo when she was a child.

Beynon said with many new families in the area, a stable and welcoming environment would help build strong communities.

Beynon has been with Girl Guides since she was a child, first in England, then in New Zealand when she moved as a teenager.

For her, Girl Guides was a space to develop with role models she could genuinely look up to, something she was excited to offer the growing Pōkeno community.

“The main thing that has kept us going and that I think will be great for Pōkeno is the stability for the girls,” Beynon said.

“Especially at the moment where there are lockdowns and a lot of people moving into Pōkeno, the lives of all these children are just so massively changing.

“Girl Guiding is that one constant, that safe place they can go to every week, whether it’s online or in person, it’s a safe consistent place that isn’t home or school.”

Tonii Ruiterman, a 20-year-old guide leader, was a member of the Pōkeno Girl Guide chapter from ages 10-14.

Ruiterman said there were girls from as far as Pōkeno attending the Pukekohe guiding chapter, so having a spot closer to home would be great for them.

In the Te Kauwhata chapter, girls came from as far as Gordonton and Huntly.

“I think it will take a few years to be a bigger unit, but I am really hoping there will be a lot of interest across the ages,” she said.

Supplied Girl Guides in Te Kauwhata got to meet firefighters and learn about their work recently.

“There is definitely interest in the area and it will be nice to have one more place where people have the option of going.”

De Meyer, who joined Girl Guides in Te Kauwhata along with her young daughter only recently, said the organisation was thinking progressively about its activities.

“We focus on the girl-led side of Girl Guiding, they lead us and show us what they’re interested in.

“We’ve brought ourselves into the 21st century, it’s not just about baking and teaching you how to be a good wife, it’s about growing you as a person.”

code GIRL Matariki is on Saturday 18 June from 9am until 4pm and is for girls aged 5 to 9. There are 60 places available.

For more information email: tekauwhatagirlguides@gmail.com.