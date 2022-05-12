'Disproportionate challenges' for Pacific school students throughout Covid-19 pandemic, ERO finds

More and more students from every background - rich and poor - are wagging school. No-one seems to know why. (Video first published November 2020)

Pacific school students were disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report by the Education Review Office has found.

And one principal says a “one-size fits all” system of Government bureaucracy failed Pacific students during the pandemic.

The report, released on Thursday , found Pacific students faced greater challenges in accessing digital devices, more struggled to return to school after repeated lockdowns, and NCEA achievement rates also fell below other groups.

The pandemic hit Pacific communities hard as the epicentre of significant outbreaks were in Auckland –where schools were closed more than three times the number of days, compared with the rest of the country.

KidsCan An ERO report found Covid-19 could leave lasting impacts on Pacific students.

READ MORE:

* 'No magic wand': Four-year funding plan to tackle 'complex' school truancy

* Covid-19: School attendance sharply divided by decile as term begins

* At-risk students taken in by Te Kura should be better supported by local schools and services – ERO



ERO chief review officer Nicholas Pole​ said there was a risk the pandemic would leave a lasting mark on Pacific students.

“Schools have worked really hard to support their learners, but for Pacific learners and the Pacific community they have had disproportionate challenges throughout the past two years. Now what we are saying is we need to acknowledge those, and do everything we can to address those.”

ERO conducted surveys of Pacific students throughout 2020 and 2021 as part of its research, it also interviewed leaders across schools with significant Pacific rolls.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff An ERO report found educational agencies must work together to develop direct support for Pacific students.

Covid-19 had exacerbated inequities for these students in the education system. Attendance, in particular, was a serious concern.

The report found that average school attendance from Pacific students was at 47% in November 2021, compared with 68% of the general population.

Many students had to take on jobs or family responsibilities as the virus hit, making it difficult to meet school timetables.

“These are issues the wider community has to focus on. It’s not just schools, it’s also families and the broader community which has a responsibility to get kids back to school,” Pole said.

Pacific students were also less likely to have access to digital devices, with one-in-five reporting they did not know if they had a device at home to use.

And NCEA rates also fell – in 2021, 72% of Pacific learners achieved NCEA level 2, compared with 78% of the general population.

Pole said education agencies must work together to develop direct support for Pacific students.

STUFF In its first pre-budget reveal, the Government has committed $40 million to help schools reduce truancy.

Some schools had moved “leaps and bounds” for Pacific learners, while others needed to develop stronger relationships with communities and be more flexible around timetables.

“Pacific students told us they were more engaged with their families, and more supported by their teachers than other learners. So actually, there was a lot of people backing them and supporting them to succeed,” Pole said.

Stan Tiatia is the principal of Papatoetoe North School​, where 50% of the roll are Pacific students, 30% are Indian, and about 20% are Māori.

Tiatia said a “one size fits all” system of bureaucracy failed Pacific students.

The digital divide was clear, he said, but support often came too late.

“So many hoops to jump through, it made the help useless. Like giving us RAT tests after the peak of the cases, providing air purifiers now we’ve got fewer cases.”

Titia said the Government needed to listen to churches, marae and local agencies who know their communities, rather than telling schools what to do.

Principals are searching for students that have never come back to school from last year. Papatoetoe North usually has 800 students, but only has 750 this year.

“We are 25 students down, that we are really trying to get back to school. We don’t know where these kids are.”

He was trying to contact families to get students back, but said the Ministry of Education shouldn’t reduce funding for dropping rolls when the students might return at any minute.

“We need change in the way we respond to Māori and Pacific learners and their families. It needs to be responsive to their needs, rather than to bureaucracy.”