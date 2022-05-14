More students learning curriculum that teaches creationism, denies climate change

An ACE science textbook published in 2016 says fossils are proof of the flood.

A curriculum that teaches creationism as fact, denies human involvement in climate change and depicts women as inferior to men has grown in popularity.

Former students describe teachers speaking in tongues and a cult-like atmosphere and claim the curriculum has sexist and racist undertones.

Hundreds of New Zealand students learn through Accelerated Christian Education, or ACE, at schools dotted across the country and via homeschooling. That number has increased due to the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One ACE school in Otago saw its roll quadruple after it started offering distance learning in the wake of the vaccine mandate. As homeschooling numbers have spiked, the number of families turning to the programme has increased.

ACE originated in Texas in 1970. It presents every subject through a Biblical worldview, with young Earth creationism and moral lessons embedded throughout.

It is self-directed; students complete workbooks called PACEs and take tests at the end, mostly ‘fill in the blank’ or multiple choice.

Critics say this rote learning discourages critical thinking and leaves students ill-equipped for adult life and further study. But families who have successfully used the programme say it’s a well-rounded curriculum that sets up its graduates to flourish.

James Nicholson, now 25, attended Lake Taupō Christian School from age 12 to 18.

“A bit of a cult would be the best way to describe it,” he says.

He struggled with the daily Bible readings and lectures on morality, which often focused on sin and hell and during which teachers would sometimes talk in tongues, he says.

The majority of the day was spent at a desk enclosed on three sides; these cubicles are a feature of ACE schools, so students can’t look at or talk to each other, he says. Students were given two flags to get the teacher’s attention – one to ask a question, one to indicate they had finished their work and needed to mark it.

When Nicholson turned 18, he defected to the mainstream school next door. It was a “culture shock” and catching up was hard.

He remembers a history teacher encouraging students to talk among themselves and then write an essay. “That was so mind-bogglingly insane to me. Being able to talk to other people blew me away completely.”

He’s positive about some aspects of ACE, like the goal-setting and self-direction. But he says the science in particular was “genuine garbage” and “completely out of date”. Sex education was almost non-existent, no scientific theories besides creationism were entertained and students were told climate change “isn’t a thing”.

Lake Taupō Christian School principal Kevin Short says the school has changed its curriculum significantly in the last couple of years after pressure from the Education Review Office and ACE is no longer the only curriculum used for science lessons. Some staff are members of Pentecostal churches so speaking in tongues happens “not infrequently” but is “always in context”.

He says past students have reported feeling “quite well-prepared” for university.

ACE is taught in at least seven schools – five private and two state-integrated – and to more than 250 homeschooled students in New Zealand.

In 2020, schools using ACE received just over $1 million from the government in school operations funding, which covers daily school running costs. At the two state-integrated schools, $1.7m was spent on teacher salaries.

ACE teaches students the Earth was created 6000 years ago and a global flood destroyed civilization 4500 years ago. Sedimentary rocks, fossils and the Grand Canyon are all used as evidence for the Flood and evolutionary theory is dismissed.

“This gradual change from fish to reptiles has no scientific basis,” one science book reads.

“Because evolutionists do not want to believe the only alternative – that the universe was created by God – they declare evolution is a fact and believe its impossible claims without any scientific proof!” another says.

ACE also attempts to discredit scientific evidence of humans’ role in climate change. A science book for year 9 students says: “Attempts to show a connection between rising global temperatures and rising carbon dioxide levels have failed.”

Jean Balchin/Supplied Jean Balchin wants ACE banned in New Zealand, saying it lacks “any educational merit”.

Jean Balchin, 27, was homeschooled with ACE for six months between the ages of 9 and 10. Her time studying ACE was brief, but her siblings used it for the majority of their education.

Balchin says ACE hammered home the message as a woman, “I had to be docile, I had to be subservient, the man was the head of the household”.

The PACEs are peppered with comics illustrating moral lessons.

Balchin remembers them often being about “what a woman should do, how a girl should behave, what a girl should wear”.

“There is that sense that all a young Christian girl should aspire to and should be comfortable with is being a homemaker, being a wife, being a mother, and if she must go into the workplace, having a role that is subservient to men.”

Supplied Comics from Accelerated Christian Education textbooks.

Short concedes women are mostly framed as homemakers in ACE, but says the presentation of women as submissive to men reflects the Christian emphasis on people being in submission to each other and is not limited to one gender.

There was also a thread of racism throughout the books, Balchin says.

Most of the characters in the comics are white, but where Black and Asian characters feature, they are largely segregated in their own schools and workplaces.

History is a “whitewash colonialist interpretation” presented “through the lens of white Christian missionaries”, she says.

Balchin says ACE’s lack of critical analysis has frightening real-world implications.

“Quite a few of my siblings are anti-vaxxers, for example, because they take as gospel butchered quasi-scientific explanations from scaremongers on Facebook.

“ACE doesn't teach you to think critically and teach you to read and evaluate your sources. It doesn't teach you to consider the biases of the author. It opens up the potential for so much disinformation to be spread.”

The focus on learning vocabulary over developing critical thinking and practical skills is a red flag for Doug Walker, president of the New Zealand Association of Science Educators.

One of the most important skills for students to learn is the ability to analyse the validity of something, he says. “I'm not seeing a whole lot of that in the resources here.”

Science and religion can co-exist, he says, but “I’d be worried if creationism was being taught as mainstream science”.

A number of schools use ACE alongside other curriculums, including Interact Christian curriculum, the New Zealand Curriculum, Cambridge, NCEA and courses through Te Kura (correspondence school).

Dr Jenna Scaramanga went to an ACE school in the United Kingdom and did her PhD at University College London on student experiences of ACE schools.

She is sceptical about whether students will reap the benefits of other curriculums “because there's so much about the ACE system which is designed to stop you from thinking”.

“So if you have a system, which was like 50:50 ACE and great education, they'd be fighting each other, you know, the ACE system would still be doing its best to stop the other bit from working.”

But parents who have used the curriculum with their children say they’ve successfully gone on to further study and successful careers and ACE is just one tool used by homeschooling families.

Cynthia Hancox from Horowhenua used ACE as the core curriculum for her five children and is an active member of the homeschooling community.

“At the end of the day, what do we want from any education system? We want kids who have learnt well, who have good foundational skills, who are well-prepared to function and succeed in their adult lives … and I see those outcomes happening all the time.”

One of her children went to mainstream school when she was 16 and Hancox says the teacher was impressed with how well-prepared she was.

Aucklander Jennifer Carvajal was homeschooled using ACE and went on to use it with her six children. Her eldest two are now studying science-based subjects at university.

She says while ACE science lessons are “heavily based in creationism”, other views are introduced at high school level, when practical components and critical thinking skills are also developed.

Hancox says critical voices are always the loudest and “you don’t hear from the ones who are quietly enjoying it”.

After experiencing ACE and seeing her siblings go through it, Balchin wants the curriculum banned in New Zealand.

She says she's not against homeschooling or faith-based curriculums, but ACE lacks “any educational merit”.

Scaramanga agrees, calling the curriculum “without redeeming features”.

“It’s not just that it’s bad education or that it’s religious fundamentalism - it’s absolutely both. The combination of the two is just lethal.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says racism, discrimination and bias have no place in New Zealand schools.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says his office has not reviewed the curriculum in depth but advises schools using it to “consider the appropriate fit for New Zealand’s context, culture and values, as well as its alignment to the national curriculum”.

Hipkins says racism, discrimination and bias have no place in New Zealand schools.

“Boards of both state and state-integrated schools are legally responsible for making sure that schools are safe, inclusive and free from racism and discrimination, including around gender.”

All schools, including private schools and homeschooling environments, are subject to reviews by the Education Review Office and must demonstrate regard to the National Education Learning Priorities in the operation of the school, he says.

Accelerate Educational Ministries, which oversees use of the curriculum in Australasia, was approached to respond to the claims of former students but did not reply by deadline.