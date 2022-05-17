Health, stability and self-driving cars: What young people hope the future will bring

Ricky Reeves, a 21-year-old legally blind Christchurch man, is one of eight interns taking part in a new, year-long programme gaining employment skills at Burwood Hospital. First published in January 2019.

Ricky Reeves hopes the day will come when driverless cars are commonplace so he can travel around independently.

The Christchurch man was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006 when he was 9. The operation to remove it left him legally blind.

“I came out the end with half of my sight gone,” he said.

“My left eye’s completely blind and in the right eye I've got about 20% vision.”

Reeves was one of 21 young adults, aged between 18 and 24, who took part in new research to discover what they hope for in the future.

Among their hopes were good health for their friends and family, feeling safe and having a sense of stability. Money, independence and a “meaningful and fulfilling life” were also listed.

Reeves is an IT expert and launched company Tech Ability last year, specialising in supporting people with disabilities. He was both a participant and an interviewer in the research.

“I became involved through Project Search that is run out at Burwood Hospital for people with learning disabilities to learn workplace skills,” he said.

“I found it really interesting because hope means a lot of different things to different people. There were people who were hoping that they had a nice home or one day they would get married.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ricky Reeves, who founded Tech Ability, is one of 21 participants in the research into hopefulness.

Now 25, Reeves has achieved one of his main hopes.

“I hoped that one day I was going to be able to live on my own. I'm just over a year living independently.

“It's quite challenging with not always having enough money, but I always make sure my bills are paid.”

His next hope was to own a self-driving car, so he could visit his siblings. Experts say driverless cars are still many years away, but for Reeves they could not come soon enough.

“It would be amazing because at the moment I have to rely on people and I don't like having to rely on people.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Reeves gets a staff lanyard ahead of his internship at Burwood Hospital in January 2019.

“If I could just decide I'm going to see someone and jump in my driverless car. It would be great.”

Eight peer researchers were recruited to The Hope Project. Of those, two were female, five were male and was one non-binary. Four were rangatahi Māori, one Samoan and three Pākehā.

Two had disabilities, two were care-experienced, and at least three had accessed mental health support in the past.

The team used semi-structured interviews and focus groups to learn the young adult’s thoughts on the future, how hopeful they felt and what barriers they faced.

Peggy Tombs and Sarah Wylie led the research. Tombs said one of the main things she learned was that the very process of talking about hope led to young people feeling more hopeful.

“This tied in with one of the main findings of the research, hope is engendered by feelings of connection,” she said.

The main barriers to hope “unsurprisingly” included poverty, feeling isolated, and feeling powerless.

“Other findings showed the value for rangatahi Māori of connection to whānau and tikanga, and showed the importance of acceptance of people with different abilities,” Tombs said.

The research was funded by The Oakley Foundation and conducted by The Collaborative Trust as part of the organisation’s work to support Positive Youth Development. It sits alongside the trust’s earlier book, Been There: Young People’s Stories of Struggle and Hope – 25 stories from rangatahi throughout New Zealand.