Claim that youth detention staff are regularly abused or assaulted is 'an exaggeration'

Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo, near Rolleston, is the only Oranga Tamariki youth justice residence on the South Island.

A claim that youth detention staff are “regularly abused, spat at and assaulted” is an exaggeration, says one senior Oranga Tamariki (OT) official.

Janice Gemmell, secretary of the National Union of Public Employees, made the comment after OT youth worker Stephen Baillie was sacked following an altercation at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Rolleston, near Christchurch, on April 3, 2021.

Baillie, who during the incident appeared to raise his fist after being kicked by a young person, lost his claim for unjustified dismissal at an Employment Relations Authority hearing last month.

He has now lodged an appeal with the Employment Court.

In a strongly worded statement on Sunday, Gemmell said “we are telling staff to put themselves first and, if need be, let the whole place burn”.

READ MORE:

* Three Oranga Tamariki workers fired for using excessive force on teens

* Ex-Oranga Tamariki staffer injured at work says system, not children, to blame

* GP steps in to stop uplift of three children, including breast-fed 3-month-old



“Staff are left vulnerable with managers touting a philosophical view of no consequences for violent or abusive behaviour because the young people have experienced trauma,” she said.

There are five youth justice residences in New Zealand – Korowai Manaaki and Whakatakapokai in South Auckland, Te Maioha o Parekarangi in Rotorua, Te Au rere a te Tonga in Palmerston North and Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Christchurch.

Ben Hannifin, OT’s director of youth justice system development, said violence against staff “isn't a regular occurrence”.

“I believe it's an exaggeration, I believe we’ve had one staff member at Te Puna Wai, this year, who has been harmed by a young person,” he said.

“One is too many, we need to make sure it’s zero.”

Staff safety would always be a priority, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF A look inside the Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice residence in Rolleston, Christchurch. (Video first published June 2020)

“The key component is making sure your staff are safe.”

If staff don't feel safe and “can't relax into the role” then “that rehabilitative, therapeutic relationship just doesn't happen”, he said.

“We have about 115 young people in our custody at any one time, these are the most complex teenagers in the country.

“On the whole, the relationship with the young people and the staff is a really affectionate one, it's a warm relationship.

“If you were to walk into a residence now, it wouldn't look that different to walking into a high school and seeing the interactions between teenagers and the teacher.”

Gemmell said “the pendulum has swung too far” and that Oranga Tamariki needs to “prioritise staff safety”.

Hannifin said staff are trained in de-escalation and how to identify risk “before they first walk onto the floor”.

“Our staff are rock stars, they do an amazing job with a very difficult bunch of young people.

“We are trying, in a really short period of time, to help a young person move away from the behaviour that would bring them into our custody in the first place.

“The average sentence stay is about 40 days, so we don't have much time to do it.”

When asked if OT would re-examine Baillie’s case, Hannifin said he could not comment.