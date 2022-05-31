Christchurch schools top this year's Prime Minister’s Science Prizes

Bianca Woyak has won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaiwhakaaho Putaiao Science Teachers Prize for her work on many hands-on environmental projects, including one to bring back a butterfly endemic to the area.

She’s only 16, but Christchurch student Carol Khor is trying to improve treatment for skin cancer.

Carol is from one of two Christchurch schools to receive top accolades by winning the student and teacher categories in this year’s Prime Minister’s Science Prizes.

The annual awards recognise scientific discovery or achievement that have had a significant impact on New Zealand, with two of the five prizes open to schools across the country.

Burnside Primary School and Burnside High School – which are just 800 metres apart – have produced this year’s winners.

Carol, a year 13 student at Burnside High, received Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Ānamata Future Scientist Prize for her research into improving drug treatment for skin cancer.

The 16-year-old looked at combining the cancer drug Vemurafenib with Auranofin, which was previously used for treating rheumatoid arthritis and contains a compound known to inhibit the antioxidant system in melanoma cells.

Cancer cells are under higher oxidative stress levels than normal cells due to inflammation and tumour metabolic activity.

“By disrupting antioxidant pathways, we can potentially target therapy towards cancer cells,” Carol said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Burnside High School student, Carol Khor has received Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Ānamata Future Scientist Prize.

She worked with mentors Therese Featherston and professor Mark Hampton at the Centre for Free Radical Research at the University of Otago, Christchurch, and found that combining the drugs killed more melanoma cells than the cancer drug alone.

The research was done with cells grown in the laboratory, and more work was required before it could be translated into clinical studies.

“The preliminary results led to more questions, which I wish to answer, and I have been fortunate to have been given the chance to continue this investigation,” Carol said.

“We aim to publish these findings in a journal by the end of the year as a contribution to the wider scientific community.”

The award comes with a $50,000 prize to support her tertiary education. Carol plans to further her studies in the field of science or medicine.

“No matter where I end up, I believe my desire to innovate and create will lead me towards the right path.”

Bianca Woyak is Burnside Primary’s dedicated science teacher and has won the Te Puiaki Kaiwhakaaho Putaiao Science Teachers Prize.

The judges recognised her success in engaging students in science “with a wide range of local topics taught outside the classroom”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Burnside Primary School science teacher Bianca Woyak has won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaiwhakaaho Putaiao Science Teachers Prize.

Among them was the B5 Project, Burnside Brings Back Boulder Butterfly.

When students were studying butterflies, one asked if there were any endemic species in Canterbury.

Woyak consulted insect expert Ruud Kleinpaste – who spoke to butterfly specialist Brian Patrick – and learned about Lycaena Boldenarum (the boulder copper), one of 12 New Zealand butterflies.

Once common across Canterbury, the species was now “quite rare”, so students at Burnside Primary “decided they wanted to bring the butterfly back”, Woyak said.

Students created a special habitat and reintroduced the butterfly, which has thrived.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Woyak is recognised by the judges for delivering engaging and enthusiastic science lessons.

The project was so successful Burnside Primary was now working with other schools to translocate the butterflies to other satellite sites.

The students also asked local zoo Orana Wildlife Park for help.

“They are creating a large garden and can educate the public about the boulder copper butterfly as well,” Woyak said.

“One of the biggest things is students knowing that they can make real change. It has also been inspiring for other teachers to know they can do similar things in their school grounds.

“Students are going to face huge challenges in the future with climate change. In order to get them to love and understand nature, you need to get them outside.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Brian Patrick knows his butterflies, and now wants to share his knowledge with the younger generation.

The award comes with a $150,000 prize. Woyak will receive $50,000 and the school will get $100,000.

Meanwhile, Te Pūiaki Putaiao Matua a te Pirimia Science Prize has been awarded to the Neonatal Glucose Studies Team for multidisciplinary research for preventing brain damage in newborns by diagnosing, treating and preventing blood sugar imbalance in babies.

Dr Jemma Geoghegan, one of the scientists behind New Zealand’s Covid-19 genome sequencing programme, has won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Maea MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize.

Cartoonist and illustrator Toby Morris has won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Whakapā Pūtaiao Science Communication Prize for his illustrations conveying complex information about the Covid-19 pandemic.