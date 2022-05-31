Police rule out charges in Scots College sexual impropriety claims

Scots College is an independent Presbyterian day and boarding school in Wellington.

Police have ruled out charging a non-teaching staff member of Wellington's Scots College who has been accused of improper sexual behaviour towards a student.

Headmaster Graeme Yule confirmed the staff member had been stood down and said the complaint was being taken “very seriously”.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

It is understood the complainant was a student at the school and the alleged improper behaviour was sexual.

READ MORE:

* Schools call on the Government to provide timeline for international students return

* Wellington private school offers boarding house to bring back international students

* Scots College takes stand against students' homophobic content

* Wellington's Scots College to become fully co-educational school



“The complainant has gone to the police, and we will be co-operating closely to ensure the investigation is fair and thorough,” Yule said.

“The staff member involved vehemently denies the allegation. They have agreed to be put on leave until the investigation is complete.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule sent a letter to parents on Tuesday. (File photo)

Police confirmed a parent at the school had contacted police with the allegation.

“Police have determined that there was no criminal offending by the staff member and will be taking no further action in relation to that allegation,” an emailed statement from police said.

Scots College is an independent Presbyterian day and boarding school for students from years 1 to 13. It opened in 1916 and became co-educational at the start of 2021.

“We want to make it clear that harm by those who care for students is not OK and encourage anyone with complaints to come forward if that is happening,” Yule said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“Often people who experience and report claims of abuse have their complaints dismissed immediately, or have their experiences diminished, and this discourages people from coming forward. We must encourage people to come forward and be heard so that they can get the care and support they need.”