Scots College staff member stood down over student's 'improper behaviour' claim

A complaint of improper sexual behaviour towards a student has been laid with police against a non-teaching staff member of Wellington's Scots College.

Headmaster Graeme Yule confirmed the staff member had been stood down and said the complaint was being taken “very seriously”.

It is understood that the complainant was a student at the school and the alleged improper behaviour was sexual.

“The complainant has gone to the police and we will be cooperating closely to ensure the investigation is fair and thorough,” Yule said.

“The staff member involved vehemently denies the allegation, they have agreed to be put on leave until the investigation is complete.”

Scots College is an independent Presbyterian day and boarding school for students from year 1 through to 13. It opened in 1916 and became co-educational at the start of 2021.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule sent a letter to parents on Tuesday. (File photo)

“We want to make it clear that harm by those who care for students is not OK and encourage anyone with complaints to come forward if that is happening,” Yule said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“Often people who experience and report claims of abuse have their complaints dismissed immediately, or have their experiences diminished and this discourages people from coming forward. We must encourage people to come forward and be heard so that they can get the care and support they need.”