Operation Attend: Free food hampers for families of kids missing school

Free food hampers and a sympathetic ear are on offer to East Auckland families whose kids are missing school.

It’s a joint initiative between a local charity and police, who have previously raised concerns about low attendance rates in Glenn Innes.

“Some families are struggling,” says Sergeant Rhys Smith​, who works on youth aid for the Auckland City East district.

As part of a compassionate approach, food parcels and other essentials were recently delivered to 120 families identified as needing support.

Sergeant Rhys Smith works on youth aid for the Auckland City East district.

“We hope they will see police are not just here for enforcement but also for support, and engage better with us and social workers,” says Smith.

Local charity Breakfast Club Kids works closely with local supermarkets and retailers to source items for the hampers either for free or at a discounted price.

Typical items include toilet paper, tissues, cans of corned beef and coconut cream.

Charity founder Steve Farrelly​, who has been involved for two years, says supermarkets and retailers have been “incredible”.

Steve Farrelly founded Breakfast Club Kids in 2010.

“We all just want to make a difference, and get the kiddies back to school.”

Farelly says it’s important for children to know “there is someone who cares about them”.

“When police go to the houses they've got a social worker and a volunteer, and if there is anything that house needs, we will sort it.

“If they need beds, or washing machines, or a fridge, we'll go and get it for them.”

Operation Attend began four years ago. Smith says the Covid-19 pandemic since then has brought “several wide-ranging challenges to families", and police have seen a marked decrease in children’s school attendance.

The operation has helped turn things around at Glen Innes School, where principal Jono Hendricks​ says attendance rates were just 62% by the end of last school term.

“Since Operation Attend we are now averaging an attendance rate of 83%, so we know we are heading in the right direction. We still have bad days, but generally we are in the low 80s.”

Hendricks says the target is a 91% average and “hopefully this initiative will help us get closer to achieving that”.

A look inside one of the food hampers being delivered to help families with truant children.

Parental anxiety, condoned absenteeism and sickness are among the top three reasons why children miss school, according to Hendricks.

“People aren't convinced school is a safe place for their kids to be because of Covid-19. They are anxious about their kids being safe health-wise at school.”

Hendricks says condoned absenteeism is the hardest hurdle to overcome in the fight to decrease truancy.

“Some parents are a little slack in getting their kids to school every day. We need to change that attitude. We're hoping to get kids to come along to school regularly, and then looking at ways to incentivise those families.”

Food hampers being prepared by Sergeant Rhys Smith and volunteers.

Ministry of Education figures show that the number of learners regularly attending school across the country has been declining since 2015, and now sits at around 60%.

The ministry’s Hira Gage​ says work is underway on further regional and national measures to support attendance and engagement in learning.

“Operation Attend is part of the great work already happening in communities to raise awareness about how important it is for our ākonga’s [students’] futures to attend school,” says Gage.

The operation takes a two-pronged approach by rewarding children who attend school, to discourage families from keeping their kids home to try and get the free hampers.

Those incentives are led by Breakfast Club Kids and include clothing, barbecues, fun runs and school trips.