Language Matters: Words that are doubly unnecessary

Laurie Bauer is emeritus professor of linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington, where he taught for 40 years. He is the author of more than 20 books on language topics, and winner of the 2017 Royal Society of New Zealand's Humanities/Aronui medal. Language Matters is a fortnightly column about language.

OPINION: I don’t know when you last went punting on the Avon River in Christchurch, but whenever it was, I’d be surprised if you spent much time wondering about the name the Avon River.

Avon is a Celtic word meaning ‘river’, going back to the days before the forerunner of English was spoken in England; you can see the Welsh cognate in Afon Dyfrdwy ‘the river Dee’. The Avon River is thus something of a tautology, historically speaking. It means ‘the river river’.

This is certainly not the only example where we have a loan word and an English word which means the same, side by side. Consider Lake Rotoiti. Rotoiti means ‘small lake’ so Lake Rotoiti means ‘lake small lake’. Mount ​Maunganui is similar: Maunganui means ‘big mountain’ so Mount​ Maunganui means ‘mountain big mountain’.

READ MORE:

* Language Matters: Everythingnomics – the economy of everything

* Language Matters: Styles of speaking to suit the audience

* Language Matters: When the archaic maketh not sense

* Language Matters: Right and wrong ways to say sorry



The phenomenon is so common that Wikipedia has pages of examples, including the Hatchie River in the southern US, Yallock Creek in Victoria, Laguna Lake in California or the Philippines, Lake Michigan (‘big lake lake’), Knockhill in the Scottish lowlands, Penhill in Yorkshire or Somerset, Kodiak Island in Alaska, the La Brea Tar Pits (‘the the tar tar pits’) in California, and so on.

We have other ways of creating tautological names. For those who remember the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks between the US and the USSR in the 1970s, the label SALT talks will also be familiar, although that really means ‘Strategic Arms Limitation Talks talks’. On a similar pattern think of ATM machine, Covid virus, GPS system, PIN number and RAT test.

More overt examples include a free gift (aren’t gifts free by definition?) an oak tree (isn’t every oak a tree?), to join together (if you join things, aren’t they automatically together?), to enter into (doesn’t enter imply into?), an unconfirmed rumour (if it’s confirmed, it is surely no longer just a rumour?) where the duplication is not hidden by another language or the use of a single letter abbreviation.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images American baseball player Yogi Berra is remembered as much for his classic sayings, known as ‘’Yogi-isms’’, as for his career. One of them was: ‘’It’s déjà vu all over again.’’

This material is not really a surprise, I suppose. To quote Yogi Berra: ‘’It’s déjà vu all over again’’.

Double negatives, like He didn’t do nothing, and double comparatives, like It’s a more bigger question, have been argued to be tautological, but that is a matter of perspective: for speakers who use these constructions the repetition may be obligatory, and when it is obligatory it makes more sense to talk about redundancy than tautology.

Various people have calculated that language is approximately 50% redundant. This is a useful feature, because it means that we can understand spoken language against background noise, understand a written text that includes spelling mistakes, and cope with language errors or just confused grammar when we meet it. Y cn prbbly ndrstnd ths wtht vwl lttrs, but the vowels make it easier to process.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Laurie Bauer: Y cn prbbly ndrstnd ths wtht vwl lttrs, but the vowels make it easier to process.

The difference in speech between why choose and white shoes is signalled by minute differences in the [t] sound, which allows us to hear where words begin and end. In I washed the car yesterday the yesterday does away with the need for -ed on washed, but the suffix helps us keep the information straight. Saying things twice is not necessarily bad, but too much of it can be a problem.

As a postscript, note that while it may be the Avon River in Christchurch, in Stratford it is the River Avon. The British usage is conservative; American usage is like the New Zealand usage.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language. Readers are invited to send questions for the authors to opinion@stuff.co.nz. Not all questions will be answered.