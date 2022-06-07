Secondary principals catch Covid at Queenstown conference

Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand president and Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault is isolating after testing positive following the recent SPANZ conference in Queenstown. (File photo)

A "handful" of attendees, including Secondary Principals' Association New Zealand (SPANZ) president Vaughan Couillault​, have contracted Covid-19 after a recent conference in Queenstown.

The four-day conference, which hasn't taken place for two years as a result of the pandemic, was attended by about 200 principals and a few dozen business partners from Sunday, May 29, to Wednesday, June 1.

After being told of other cases amongst attendees, an asymptomatic Couillault returned a positive result back in Auckland the day after the conference ended, triggering an advisory email to attendees. He is now isolating with "mild" symptoms.

At the orange alert setting, people were encouraged to wear masks in public indoor settings “wherever is it practical”, but their use was not compulsory.

Couillault, the principal at Papatoetoe High School, said he “only knew anecdotally” that a “handful” of cases were linked to the conference.

“Personally, the people that have contacted me would be in the single digits ... masks were provided, and people followed all the rules and regulations that were required at all of the venues.

Wellington-based New Zealand Principals’ Federation national president Cherie Taylor-Patel​ also attended the conference, and agreed people were “mindful” of the Covid risk, and wore masks in crowded situations.

“Covid is in many communities, and it’s getting harder and harder to avoid,” Taylor-Patel said.