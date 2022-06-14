Education leaders say support available to schools seeking relief teachers

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says schools will need to make “difficult decisions” as winter illnesses and Covid-19 puts the squeeze on teacher availability. (File photo)​

Education Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledges schools and kura will need to make some “difficult decisions” as a spate of winter illnesses and Covid-19 drastically reduces the number of available relief teachers.

But he says schools which are struggling should ask the ministry for help.

Large swathes of both students and teachers have been absent from school due to winter illnesses and Covid-19 in recent weeks, forcing schools to “think creatively” to ensure enough teachers were available in the classrooms.

Among the solutions were rostering some age levels home, combining classes, shortening the school day and even temporary closure.

The Ministry of Education has recognised relief teachers were in “high demand” and their lack of availability can affect their “ability to deliver in-person learning”.

Island Bay School principal Deborah Fenton said there was a “critical shortage” of relievers, while Auckland Primary Principals’ Association vice-president, Wendy Kofoed, who is Newmarket Primary School principal, said it was “the most challenging time to get relief staff”.

Speaking to media after a visit to Upper Hutt’s Silverstream School on Tuesday, Hipkins encouraged schools facing staffing shortages to ask the Ministry of Education for help in identifying “additional pools of relief teachers”.

However, Hipkins – who was named Police Minister on Monday – said while the Education Ministry had assistance available, solving the relief teacher shortage wasn’t a quick fix.

“I also acknowledge that, for some schools, they’re going to have to make some difficult decisions. Some schools have been rostering classes for a day here and there where they have to in order to make sure they’ve got enough staff.

“Look, I know that’s not ideal, but the reality is Covid-19 is disrupting the country significantly, and it’s going to continue to do that for a wee while,” Hipkins said.

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) operations and integration Sean Teddy said while schools usually had to find their own relievers, any schools, kura or early learning centres struggling to get enough cover should contact their regional team for help.

While paying for relief cover was the responsibility of each individual school board, schools and kura that were experiencing high levels of staff absence could apply for additional ministry support, Teddy said.

Hipkins visited Silverstream School as it had received funding to replace an old building, upgrade learning spaces and refit its school hall as part of the Government’s School Investment Package, enabling state schools to complete site, infrastructure and classroom improvements.

Nearly $400 million was investment in close to 4500 projects nationwide in what Hipkins claimed was the largest capital injection for school maintenance funding in at least a quarter of a century.

Hipkins told students about his appointment as police minister, but assured them that education was his favourite portfolio.

“I love my job, and every now and then, the prime minister tries to take [the education portfolio] off me and I have to have a conversation with her to still keep doing it.”