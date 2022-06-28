Out of the box: Pre-packaged science lessons proving a hit with Taranaki schools

Kadynce Anglesey,10, is one of the students from Huirangi Primary School who having been taking science lessons using pre-packaged kits from House of Science.

An educational version of the My Food Bag meal kits has made its way to Taranaki, and the pre-packaged science lessons are proving a hit with students – and their teachers.

Huirangi Primary School, on the outskirts of Waitara, has become the regional home base for House of Science, which provides science kits to junior schools.

The kits can be ordered online in either English or Māori and come with instructions and all the materials needed for multiple science lessons.

This week's lesson on the human skeleton came at a perfect time for 10-year-old Max Weston who is currently in a cast having injured his hand.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: School science can help combat conspiracies, educators say

* House of Science helping children in Manawatū

* House of Science delivers complete lessons in plastic tubs



“This morning I showed Isaac on the skeleton where I broke and dislocated my thumb which was so cool,” Max said.

And Isaac Downer also enjoyed playing with the kits and learning about bones.

“I really like learning about the human body, but I would also like to learn about natural disasters or volcanos because it’s something that really interests me,” the 10-year-old said.

“My favourite part is learning how parts move and that there’s way more bones in your body than you think.”

The kits were introduced to the school after teacher Bernie Perkins discovered them online when she was researching ways to integrate science learning into her classroom.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Teacher Bernie Perkins says the kits are not only improving science knowledge but things like literacy too.

And she was not expecting the boxes to be as successful.

“A lot of the time they [the students] end up applying the learning into other areas especially literacy, writing and what they chose to read about.”

Taranaki is not the first place to have the science kits in schools.

House of Science started in Tauranga in 2013 and volunteers have dropped boxes off to year zero to eight classrooms around New Zealand.

And the boxes range in various science topics including water analysis, bone structure, fossil fuels and dairy science.

Huirangi principal Natalie Looney hoped to see other schools in the region take on the kits.

“Something I really like from a principal perspective is everything is included in them right down to the pen and paper.

“Primary school teachers and intermediate teachers are not trained to teach science as such, but these kits come with instructions, so the teachers become the learners alongside the students.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jett George, 9, and Kadynce demonstrate how to use this week's skeleton kit.

The kits are currently used by 14 schools in Taranaki, but House of Science representative Deborah Jones said she needed help delivering, maintaining and refilling the boxes before each could be ordered again.

“The staff is just me, and I deliver the boxes to other schools around the mountain then top them up when they come back.

“We are looking for anyone with a car to help us deliver and pick up the boxes to as many schools as possible, so we can get as many schools on board as possible.”