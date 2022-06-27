Wellington's second-biggest employer backs campaign for free public transport

Wellington’s largest university, and the capital’s second-largest employer, is the first university to support a national campaign for free public transport fares. (File photo)

Wellington’s second-largest employer is the first university to back a national campaign for free public transport fares.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington joins dozens of other organisations in the Aotearoa Collective for Public Transport Equity, calling for free public transport nationwide for under-25s, tertiary students and Community Services card-holders.

The collective formed in October from an earlier Pōneke Collective for Public Transport Equity, pushing central government for a nationwide change to public transport fares.

Students' Association (VUWSA) campaigns officer and Aotearoa Collective co-ordinator Hana Pilkinton-Ching said there were now more than 60 organisations in the collective, up from 40 in November.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Hana Pilkinton-Ching says free fares will benefit the university by bringing more students to campus, improving the sense of community and wellbeing. (File photo)

Free fares benefited the university by allowing more students to make it to campus, increasing the sense of community and wellbeing.

“It specifically provides more access to groups that might face financial barriers to getting to uni,” she said, citing students living out of town because of rising living costs having to pay more for public transport.

“Hopefully it’s only a matter of time until all the universities are on board.”

TOOD NIALL/STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks on the first day of half price public transport fares.

Half-price fares launched nationally in March and have increased public transport use across the country. In Budget 2022, the Government provided funding to continue half-price fares until August 31 (permanently for Community Service cards holders).

The university’s sustainability director Andrew Wilks said it would be good for everyone. “It allows students to live in a place that is affordable for them while enabling them to travel to study.”

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington director of sustainability Andrew Wilks says the university is pleased to support the campaign. (File photo)

The university aimed to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030 and reducing the environmental costs of transport would play a part in this.

The university joins student associations, including Victoria's, several councils and dozens of charities, in supporting the campaign.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said the council, which would be in charge of implementing a free fares scheme should the central government give it the green light, supported anything that encouraged mode shift and had a mode shift goal of 40% by 2030.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Half-price fares have been in place since March, and have caused more people to use public transport, especially on weekends. (File photo)

The council had proposed its own measures to encourage this, from fare capping (so that people would pay no more than a maximum amount in fares every week, no matter their journeys), lower fares in the weekend and children riding free.

Although it had been difficult to judge – the city was far from business as usual due to Covid-19 – the half-price fares had caused an increase, mostly during the weekends, in public transport users.