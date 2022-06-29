'Institutional homophobia': More state-funded Christian schools with anti-queer policies identified

Some schools in New Zealand refuse to recognise same-sex marriages or different genders to male and female.

Three more state-funded Christian schools have been identified as having anti-queer policies, prompting advocates to call for a full-scale education inquiry into discrimination against the LGTBQI community.

It comes as education officials continue to negotiate with Tauranga’s under-fire Bethlehem College, after its position on gay marriage and gender identity caused public outrage and prompted allegations that students were being harmed.

The schools – Maranatha Christian School in Lower Hutt, Cornerstone Christian School in Palmerston North, and Matamata Christian School – say they only recognise marriage between a man and a woman, and only acknowledge two genders.

“Homosexual, lesbian or any other relationships or partnerships are seen as the outworking of mankind’s rebellious nature and therefore are not consistent with the school’s Special Christian Character,” Matamata Christian School says in its public statement of beliefs. “The term ‘gender’ is limited to the two separate and distinct sexes, the masculinity of the male and the femininity of the female.”

Matamata School refused to comment about its policies.

Queer advocates have now petitioned Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and associate education minister Jan Tinetti, demanding a formal inquiry into “wholesale LGBTQI discrimination and bullying in our education system”.

Pride advocate Gordy Lockhart, a businessman from Tauranga, accused the education system of “institutional homophobia”.

“I’ve received numerous victim stories in the last weeks, most of which left me in tears,” he said. “New Zealand’s children deserve better.”

Supplied Queer rights activist Shaneel Lal.

Queer rights advocate Shaneel Lal highlighted high suicide rates for queer students, arguing that anti-queer beliefs had an impact on mental health.

“The church and state were separated for a reason. The church is encroaching on children’s right to a safe education,” they said.

Each school’s position on LGBTQI issues was outlined in its “Statement of Belief”, part of their integration agreement with the Ministry of Education. That agreement allows schools to maintain a religious special character, while receiving government funding.

After Bethlehem’s belief statement was made public, the Ministry of Education asked it to remove a clause about marriage, which it had inserted into its document 10 years after signing its integration agreement.

Stuff also revealed the college had a working document on gender, and a former trans student at the school tried to end their life after the school refused to use their pronouns, threatened suspension for wearing a uniform of their preferred gender, and told them: “God doesn’t make mistakes.”

The ministry says it continues to work with the college to make sure it is meeting its legal obligations under the Education and Training Act, which requires schools to be safe and free from discrimination.

Sunlive Bethlehem College board chair Paul Shakes said the school had removed its marriage belief clause.

When asked about the other schools, Sean Teddy, Leader Operations and Integration at the ministry, said the board of a state-integrated school was required to be inclusive of, and cater for, students with differing needs.

Under the Education Act, state-integrated schools were legally entitled to have a religious special character but how those beliefs were operationalised should reflect the integration agreement and the requirements of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 and Human Rights Act 1993, he said.

“This means not discriminating against anyone.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Tauranga pride advocate Gordy Lockhart says a public inquiry is the only way vulnerable students will come forward.

Bethlehem College board chair Paul Shakes said the school had removed its marriage belief clause while it worked with the ministry, but said “our Christian beliefs, including about marriage, will not change”.

When Stuff checked the Statement of Belief on the school’s website on Tuesday, the clause was still included.

Lockhart said the government needed to act urgently, as hundreds of other New Zealand students could be similarly at risk of self harm and mental health issues due to lack of inclusion.

When contacted by Stuff, Principal of Cornerstone School, Chris Mitchell disagreed its policies were discriminatory or dangerous.

Mitchell said all its belief statements existed when it signed its integration agreement, so the question of removing them was “not applicable”.

Maranatha Christian School did not respond.

UNIVERSITY OF WAIKATO University of Waikato law professor Claire Breen.

Human rights law expert professor Claire Breen, from Waikato University, said the case was a “balancing act” between the right to religious freedom and the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of sex.

The schools were entitled to their beliefs, she said, but once they started taking public money, their agreement with the ministry put a limit on those beliefs.

Pride advocate Lockhart said a state integrated school that received public money could not cite religious freedom as its defence.

“I’d expect the Ministry of Education would agree that an individual is entirely able to hold whichever view they would subscribe to, however abhorrent,” he said.

“But that in an education context, particularly that of a state integrated school, any suggestion that a portion of the children under its care are somehow less valued is just not acceptable.”

