One-in-four children starting school with lagging developmental health, study finds

University of Auckland researcher, and Starship Health paediatrician Dr Jin Russell, pictured with Starship star Oscar, says addressing the inequities contributing to developmental lag could help thousands of children.

Large numbers of New Zealand children are entering school with lagging developmental health, but daily reading from infancy can improve outcomes for those most at risk, a new study suggests.

Research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand on Thursday found a quarter of children aged just over 4 were affected, with children from socio-economic disadvantage, in particular Māori and Pasifika children, the most vulnerable.

Researchers said the findings underscored the need for “substantial investment in early childhood to reduce inequities”, as these inequities had a strong influence on health and education throughout life.

The findings also strengthened the case for “transformative change to the Well Child Tamariki Ora programme, and substantial investment in the first 1000 days,” said University of Auckland researcher, Starship Children’s Health paediatrician Dr Jin Russell.

“The major finding of this study was that socio-economic disadvantage was having an impact on a child’s development,” Russell said.

SUPPLIED Socio-economic disadvantage is having an impact on a child’s development, Dr Jin Russell says.

The study said for Māori children, these inequities “reflect their experiences living in a racialised society, which in turn contributes to discrimination or racial bias in healthcare settings.”

Russell said this was important, because if the factors driving inequity can be addressed, “we could improve the development of thousands of children in the country”.

FILE The study highlights the benefit of parents reading to infants. (File photo)

Last July, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the findings into a review of the national Well Child programme, which highlighted the need for its redesign to better meet the needs of Māori children.

The programme, which was meant to provide health and development checks to children from six weeks old to age 5 using agencies like Plunket, was found to be inconsistently meeting its Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations, and had failed to keep pace with the impact poverty, drug use, mental health and housing challenges was having on families.

Russell’s study found parents who read to their children at least once a day from 9 months of age improved their child’s developmental outcomes. The measure was associated with ‘higher language ability, cognition, and social emotional competence’ once their child reached their first birthday.

The study, which drew on data from the highly regarded Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal child development study, recommended gifting books directly to infants as a way to promote early reading.

While reading was “critically important”, it may be a proxy for other positive things parents are doing in the home, Russell said.

“Things like talking to your child, reading, singing and telling stories to your child, enjoying, laughing and doing things with them. All of those behaviours and activities support children’s development,” Russell said.

One organisation working to break the cycle of ‘booklessness’ was Duffy Books in Homes which aimed to inspire a lifelong love of reading by gifting books to children at low decile schools.

SUPPLIED Duffy Books in Homes general manager Linda Vagana wants to see the country develop a nation of readers. (File photo)

Its general manager, former Silver Fern netballer Linda Vagana said encouraging reading for pleasure, and not just an activity that happened in the classroom, was something that can make a real difference.

“If we can create that real love and habit, and seeing that someone’s enjoying it, that’s really the only way we will create a whole culture of readers,” Vagana said.

More than 100,000 children receive books three times a year as a result of the programme run by the Allan Duff Charitable Foundation. It also provided free books to school libraries.