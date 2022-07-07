Teacher pleads for her 'beautiful kids' from low decile school to not be forgotten

Waltham School teacher Becca Baynton, who is leaving at the end of the week, says she "cried and cried" when one of her pupils took out a prize.

It was an impassioned email, by a teacher that wanted to show off the little school that could.

“Please God, can someone read this,” Becca Baynton wrote to Stuff.

“Can someone come and recognise my kids for how hard they work? They come from almost nothing and work endlessly for me, with big smiles, even though home is hard and life gets harder.”

For two years the Waltham Primary School teacher appealed to The Press newspaper to tell a story about her talented pupils winning prizes in a national art competition to design a Christmas coffee cup.

READ MORE:

* Life Story: Lynette Mary Sadler had passion for teaching and the Solomon Islands

* Tributes paid to 'beautiful' identical twin, 14, who died at Karekare Beach

* Gladys McGrath: From beauty queen to conservationist



Run in partnership with KidsCan, the Coffee Club Christmas Cup Art Competition has been a happy hunting ground for the lower decile inner city Christchurch school with six students being recognised in three years.

But it was a phone call this week that had ‘Miss B’ begging Stuff to visit after a “wee girl” in her class took out second place and a $600 prize in this year’s competition.

“I cried and cried,” she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Waltham School teacher Becca Baynton is ecstatic her students have again shown they are among the best at designing coffee cups.

That girl was Raschi Solanki, 9, and for Baynton she represents a school of underdogs that she believes are often forgotten.

After seven years at the school and 17 years teaching, Baynton is taking an extended break at the end of this week – but not before she’s publicised the hard work her students put in despite the hardships many of them face.

Although not the type of school to stand on a soap box, Baynton said they are often forgotten when it comes to high profile visits from the likes of the Crusaders or Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – and consequently are last in line for donations.

Yet the school is full of battlers, she said, with many pupils arriving at school with empty tummies, no lunch, and no jackets, from broken families and a “hard life”.

“I try to make their wee lives better, as we have housing developments that have our low income families, refugees and unfortunately murders and violence right next door to us.”

As an underdog herself when she was at school, Baynton understands the challenges the children face and said the struggle got immeasurably harder for families through Covid-19 – and for the teachers who encouraged them.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Baynton shows off artwork by her “beautiful students”.

So for a school that doesn’t get the same opportunities as others, the news that yet again they will have artwork on a nationwide coffee cup throughout the Christmas season affirmed that hard work pays off and caused smiles all round.

Raschi’s win followed pupil Selection Pernites taking out second place in the same competition and pocketing $3000 for the school in 2020.

In 2021, four students, Peyton Summerton, Leilani Wright-Halafuka, Manaia Kotara and Lizzie Gilmore won four of 10 highly commended awards.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Baynton with students who have won prizes in the Coffee Club/KidsCan competition. From left, Peyton Summerton, Leilani Wright-Halafuka, Manaia Kotara, Becca Baynton, Lizzie Gilmore, and Selection Pernites.

For the children, the national recognition was confidence boosting, Baynton said.

“I want them to have that recognition that no matter what side of the tracks they come from they can reach their full potential.”

While Miss B wouldn’t mind a penny or two to spruce up the old playground or a community mural the school has been raising money for, she will leave Waltham Primary School knowing she at least got her “beautiful kids” on Stuff.