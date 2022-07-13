Appeal over holiday pay heard in Employment Court

Southland Boys’ High School hostel chef Theo Zink has a dispute with the school board relating to public holiday pay. [File photo]

A 74-year-old chef at the Southland Boys' High School hostel has taken the school board to the Employment Court over a dispute about public holiday pay.

Theo Zink’s lawyer Peter Cranny said Zink should be paid for December 25 and 26, 2019, January 1 and 2, 2020, and Good Friday, Easter Monday and Southland Anniversary Day/Easter Tuesday 2021.

The court action is an appeal of an unsuccessful Employment Relations Authority decision for Zink, though that claim did not include the Easter-time pleadings.

Lawyer for the school board, Janet Copeland, said Zink was not entitled to pay because the public holidays were not on days that would have otherwise been working days. The hostel was closed during school holidays, she said.

Cranny said those days would have otherwise been a working day within the meaning of the Holidays Act 2003, as it related to close-down periods.

Zink sought a determination that he was entitled to be paid for the public holidays at issue, and costs. The court heard he had worked in the kitchen for 14 years.

Board chair Janice Ormsby was called to give evidence, and said there were no students at the hostel during Christmas, so there was no work to be done.

Judge Bruce Corkill reserved his decision.

