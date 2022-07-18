Students living in 'mould, cold' and surviving on 2-minute noodles

Students are struggling to meet basic costs, according to the findings of the People’s Inquiry into Student Wellbeing released on Monday. (File photo)

People’s Inquiry into Student Wellbeing released on Monday finds thousands of students are living in poverty

Two-thirds don’t have enough money to cover basic costs including food, rent and healthcare, with disabled, Māori and Pasifika students most at risk

Inquiry recommends making student allowances universally available, and that payment levels were lifted

Thousands of university students are living in poverty, with two-thirds regularly unable to buy food, clothing, pay bills, get basic healthcare or pay for transport, a new survey has found.

The findings of the People's Inquiry into Student Wellbeing, released on Monday afternoon, made for grim reading, being delivered on the same day annual inflation hit at a higher-than-expected 7.3% – its highest level since June 1990 – and the country buckled under a cost of living crisis.

On average, survey respondents living in a shared flat spent 56% of their weekly income on rent, with one in six saying that their shared flat didn’t meet their needs but were unable to move because rents were too high.

Despite the Government announcing on Sunday it was extending the cut to the fuel excise, which included half-price public transport and a 25c cut per litre of fuel, until January 2023, two-thirds of students said they weren’t able to pay for transport or vehicle costs.



Instead, an overwhelming 91% of students said they would use public transport “more” if it was free. New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) national vice-president Sam Blackmore called on the Government to be “bold” and “go one simple step further” by removing the cost entirely.

Almost 70% of the 4500-plus respondents reported a decline in mental wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic, with some saying this negatively impacted their studies.

“Students remain some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, living in an environment that makes them sick through mould and cold, while eating 2-minute noodles,” Blackmore said

“By investing in our students now, we can establish a society that will not allow anyone to endure living through a period of brutal transient poverty while they study.”

The inquiry – held by the Green Party, NZUSA, Te Mana Ākonga, Tauira Pasifika and the National Disabled Students’ Association – recommended making student allowances open to all and that those payments were lifted to match the cost of living and met the needs of different equity groups.

It also called for improved access and capacity to student mental health services and for tertiary education and student accommodation providers worked together to embed the Pastoral Care of Tertiary and International Students Code of Practice.

Thousands of students were being denied the right to live a life of dignity and were struggling “significantly”, Green Party tertiary education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said.



“Students who rent on average spend 56% of their income on mostly damp, cold flats. Internationally and locally accepted ‘affordability’ measurements declare no one should be spending more than 30% of their income on housing,” Swarbrick said.

Poverty shouldn’t be a “rite of passage” to suffer through, Blackmore said.

“Payments to students need to be accessible and liveable. They should be provided regardless of how much part-time income that a student may make out of necessity to supplement themselves – especially in a cost of living crisis.

“A Universal Education Income – a weekly payment to every student regardless of level of study, age, or parental income – would help students meet day-to-day costs and reduce long term debt.”