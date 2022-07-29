Day at home for students after 'stressful' lockdown in Marlborough

A school at the centre of two threats in two days has asked students to stay at home on Friday.

Marlborough Girls’ College and its neighbouring school Bohally Intermediate School both went into lockdown after reports of a threat on Thursday. It was the second threat in two days received by the girls’ college.

College principal Mary-Jeanne Lynch announced there would be no classes on Friday and students were asked to learn from home, although junior students that needed to be at school were still welcome and school buses would still be running.

ANTHONY PHELPS/Supplied A woman hugs a student after she is released from inside the cordon on Thursday afternoon.

Lynch said she was mindful of the wellbeing of staff and students, so the decision to keep students at home on Friday was made “given the disruption [on Thursday] and the level of distress for some people”.

READ MORE:

* Lockdown lifted at Marlborough school after second threat in two days

* Kapa haka is the main vehicle of cultural wellbeing, study finds

* Origin of phone threats made against 13 schools still unknown, police cyber-crime unit joins investigation

* Quirky fundraiser idea to help Witherlea School get back in the green



Lynch thanked the school community for their co-operation and strength during the lockdown, she said in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

“Students and staff showed strength and unity in supporting each other.

“Everyone responds differently to stressful situations and the collective kindness and patience were just fantastic - our values of Whanaungatanga, Manaakitanga and Kotahitanga in action!”

Lynch also thanked police for their response and professionalism which meant the threat was resolved quickly.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Several police patrol cars are parked along McLauchlan St as police sweep the school on Thursday.

“We know our students and whānau will be talking through today's events at home. We would like them to focus on how well everyone responded and supported each other, and not speculate on matters that are being dealt with by the police.”

School would be open as normal on Monday, she said.

The threats came the same week as more than a dozen schools across the motu received threats made by phone, now being investigated by the police cybercrime unit. However police said the two threats received by the girls’ college were not connected to other threats made this week. It was unclear if the two threats to the girls’ college were connected.

Parents of students at the college had questioned whether the Wednesday threat was taken seriously enough. Many students had messaged their families while sheltering in classrooms during the lockdown.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Armed police guard the cordon at McLauchlan St.

Year 13 student Honey Dewhirst said they locked the doors, turned the lights off and pulled the classroom curtains during the lockdown.

“We put desks up against the door,” she said.

A cordon was set up to close off entry to McLauchlan St about 2.45pm, before parents started arriving to pick up their children, and police had to turn distressed parents away.

Students were eventually released from the lockdown about 4pm. Police confirmed they were speaking to two young people in relation to the incident.

Tasman Area Commander Simon Feltham said shortly after the incident police believed there was no further threat towards the public following the incident.

“Emergency services want to stress the negative impact hoax calls have on the community and on resources that may be needed to respond to other priority incidents.”

On Thursday morning, Lynch said the threat on Wednesday was made anonymously, and did not involve circumstances to prompt the school to go into lockdown.

It was a “significant concern”, but police had “no concerns for the safety of students”, she said at the time.

“I would say that I have full confidence in the police, in their approach, and they have assured us that students and staff are safe to attend school today, tomorrow and beyond.”

She was unable to provide more details about Wednesday’s threat, saying she was following advice from police not to share any further information.