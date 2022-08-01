Marlborough Girls' College to support students after threats

A college that received two threats on consecutive days is to focus on supporting its students this week.

Marlborough Girls’ College and its neighbouring school Bohally Intermediate both went into lockdown after reports of a threat on Thursday. It was the second threat in two days received by the girls’ college.

College principal Mary-Jeanne Lynch confirmed two students had been identified by police, and the school was working through its own disciplinary process with the students and their whānau.

All students were asked to learn from home if possible on Friday, and take some time to relax and connect with family. Lynch said staff had used the day to debrief, review the school’s processes, and plan how to support students from Monday.

“Our strategy is focusing on managing your emotions and looking at your well-being. So, talking about what happened, focusing on how well people supported each other, and how we all got through together and the lockdown,” Lynch said.

“We’re going to start the day with everybody meeting in their formal class. So that’s really just to check and connect with students, and we’ll be making sure that we provide support for students on Monday morning, and then throughout the rest of the week and the term.

“And we will be saying to people that blaming others, or gossiping about what happened is very unhelpful.”

Lynch emailed parents on Friday night with an update and provided phone numbers and websites for people to seek support for stress and anxiety.

“I’m really mindful that our students and staff will take some time to work through this,” she said.

The police had also offered an ongoing support to the school, she said. Lynch said she had been working closely with the police and acted on their advice following both threats.

“I know that parents are very upset with me and our communication, but all of our decisions and actions and communications have been directed by the police.

"I absolutely understand their level of concern ... It’s a difficult position for everybody.”

The Ministry of Education said it received two complaints about the way the college handled the threats.

After Wednesday’s threat, a message written on a bathroom wall, some parents had expressed concern about the decision to send students back to school on Thursday, but the school said police believed there was no further risk. Thursday’s threat was made by phone.

The ministry’s Te Tai Runga (south) hautū (leader) Nancy Bell said the college had notified the ministry of the threats, and activated its emergency management protocols.

“We were in contact with the school and police to provide support as needed,” Bell said.

“Given the school acted on advice from police, we have no reason to review or investigate.”

Complainants were encouraged to work with the school, and follow the Board of Trustees’ formal complaints process, Bell said.

“If the complainant remains concerned after that process, they can contact our local Te Mahau office for advice.”

The threats came the same week as more than a dozen schools across the motu received threats made by phone, now being investigated by the police cybercrime unit. However police said the two threats received by the girls’ college were not connected to other threats made this week.

On Friday, police said that enquiries were continuing and they could not provide any further information.

Lynch echoed that statement saying she was limited in what she could share, on police advice.

“It’s actually my job to follow up with the students in school, and it’s the police’s job to follow up with the students outside of school, and other people should just let us do our jobs.”

The events of last week were unlike anything she had experienced in her 30 years in education, she said.