Principal of college where student allegedly left due to extreme bullying says 'all schools' have bullying

The girl describes being bullied so badly, she had to leave the school for her safety.

Ashburton College’s defiant principal maintains there’s no bullying culture at his school and their challenges are no different than anywhere else.

Ross Preece’s call follows fresh allegations of a female student being the victim of such extreme and prolonged bullying and physical threats, that she feared for her safety and had to leave the college and district to continue her education.

Preece said the reality is that “bullying happens in all schools” and the college was no different.

But he emphasised there was no culture of bullying at Ashburton College, though this was the fifth known high-profile incident they have had to deal with in recent years.

Preece’s defence over the latest incident followed a full school assembly taking place on Monday, with the Ashburton police youth aid officer in attendance, to address the issue of bullying.

The assembly pre-empted an explosive TVNZ report on the bullying incident, which has not painted the college in a good light.

David Walker/Stuff A student at Ashburton College says she left the school and the region after extreme bullying. (file photo)

Preece said the TVNZ report didn’t provide a full picture, but he was not prepared to comment, in order to protect the privacy of students, staff, and whānau.

Preece said a challenge facing all schools was that they could only attempt to control situations between 9am and 3pm, but social media was a 24-7 window outside of school control.

Regardless, the allegations have rocked the college’s reputation, with members of the community airing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of their children attending the school.

Asked if he could reassure parents that the college was a safe environment for their children, Preece’s reply was to the point. “Of course”.

“We have processes and policies in place, and we follow those,” Preece said.

“In any matter we follow, we don’t just ignore the issue. We follow the processes, which may involve pastoral [care]. It may involve discipline.”

It is understood that several students have since been disciplined because of their bullying.

Preece did not deny that the incidents had occurred but he refrained from going into detail to protect the privacy of all parties involved.

But the Ashburton Guardian has received an unsigned letter from a close associate of the bullied student and her family. It is a detailed account of the saga, which apparently stretched from April through to July. The letter also included a leaked copy of an email sent by Preece to his staff, alerting them to the TVNZ bullying story.

Supplied/Ashburton Guardian Ashburton College principal Ross Preece says the reality is that “bullying happens in all schools”.

The author details how the victim was increasingly tormented inside and outside of school for months, and felt let down by the lack of action by the college, the Ministry of Education, and the police.

The writer also provided balance, saying the victim’s parents – out of desperation and frustration at the perceived inaction and lack of support – may have escalated the situation by being confrontational with the school when all other avenues and approaches had failed.

It’s understood the school attempted restorative action but the attempts at mediation were declined, while the Ministry of Education also confirmed it was contacted by a parent in June.

Preece said the college also sought police assistance, but the nature of the matter didn’t meet the threshold for further intervention.

In the end, the situation escalated to the point where the victim felt her only option was to leave the school.

The letter writer simply asked for justice “for this child and her family, as it is all just wrong’’.