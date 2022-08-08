'Leaving a polytech course to take up a job or an apprenticeship isn’t necessarily a bad outcome', says Chris Hipkins

Te Pūkenga leaders front annual review at the Education and Workforce select committee in Wellington on Wednesday.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said polytech retention rates “highlight a longstanding issue that vocational education faces”, as data emerged that a third of first year students quit their course in 2021.

Across New Zealand, 12,642 equivalent full-time students began courses at 15 polytechs last year, but 4124 – or 32.6% – dropped out. In some courses, not one student finished.

Te Pūkenga – which now manages the country’s polytechs – said the figures included those with a “positive exit” – or where a learner had left their studies to work.

And Hipkins said, “someone leaving a course at polytech to take up a job or an apprenticeship isn’t necessarily a bad outcome”.

“Te Pūkenga and its predecessor institutes of technology and polytechnics increased their first year retention rates each year between 2017 and 2021,” he said.

“When you consider the impact of Covid-19 and the high employment numbers over the past two-and-a-half years, that is an encouraging gain.”

Hipkins said the retention rates highlighteda “longstanding issue” for vocational education and was one of the reasons the Government embarked on its reform.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says polytech retention figures have improved since Labour came to power.

MP Chlöe Swarbrick, Green Party spokesperson for tertiary education, said the high dropout rates reflected the financial hardship many students faced.

“It’s mind-blowing that most policymakers and institutional hierarchies will do almost anything to hypothesise why students are dropping out, other than talk to students,” she said.

A Green Party investigation into student well-being found two-thirds of students regularly cannot afford the basics, she said.

“As a result, students are trading their education for survival.”

According to the retention figures, Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) had 791 equivalent full-time students begin qualifications in 2021, but 315 (39.8%) left their course.

Daryl Haggerty, SIT’s acting chief executive, said it had increased its focus on student retention.

“As noted by various NZQA degree monitors, the attention to student support services during the pandemic had a positive impact on learners,” he said.

“Students withdraw from study for a variety of reasons including Covid-19, health, financial difficulties, family commitments, gained employment/apprenticeships and work commitments.”

MP Penny Simmonds, National’s tertiary education spokesperson and former chief executive of SIT, said retention is “a complex issue for polytechnics, especially in times of high employment”.

“For some trades programmes it is almost inevitable that students will be offered employment once they have picked up basic skills because of the desperate shortages of employees,” she said.

“The critical thing is to ensure those students who leave for employment continue in an apprenticeship.”