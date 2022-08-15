Term 1 school attendance figures plumb new depths

The package includes $88 million for resources to keep children engaged in learning. First published on May 1, 2022.

More than half of the country’s school students failed to attend class regularly in the first term of the year, with Omicron and the early onset of winter illness cited as key drivers behind the surge in absences.

Regular student attendance – defined by the Ministry of Education as away for no more than 10% of available half-days – plumbed new depths in term 1, with just 46.1% of students nationwide meeting the benchmark – the worst term 1 performance in the Covid era.

The problem has been largely indiscriminate, with attendance lower in every education region, for all ethnicities, in all deciles – except 7 and 10 – and for all ākonga Māori learning in all mediums.

Tai Tokerau north of Auckland registered the worst school attendance in the country with just 34% of students regularly entering the classroom, compared to 64.4% in 2019 – the year before the pandemic hit.

Metropolitan areas were not immune to dwindling attendance either, with Auckland (46.5%), Wellington (47.4%) and Christchurch (49.7%) all failing to get half their students into class regularly.

The region with the highest regular attendance is Nelson, Marlborough and the West Coast, with 50%.

While term 2 attendance figures won’t be released until November, New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Cherie Taylor-Patel wasn’t expecting the data to show any arrest in the downward trend.

Kathryn George/Stuff Regular student attendance – defined by the Ministry of Education as away for no more than 10% of available half-days – plumbed new depths in term 1. (File photo)

Absences due to Covid-19, combined with the early onset of winter illnesses, resulted in record high absences for short-term illness and medical reasons in term 1.

“We have seen absences due to parental/family concerns that attendance at school is unsafe because of the risk of contracting Covid-19,” the ministry report says.

“Regional feedback indicates that, as well as the impacts of students staying home if they are close contacts or unwell, there may be impacts on parents of Covid fatigue and of attendance seeming less important.”

The ministry was asked for comment on Friday, but was unable to provide a response.

Supplied New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Cherie Taylor-Patel doesn’t believe poor attendance numbers from term 1 have been corrected in terms 2 and 3. (File photo)

When the school year began, New Zealanders were eager to move on from Covid after two years of disruption, and as a result, mask wearing became less common, Cherie-Taylor said.

“I don’t think term 2 was easier than term 1. While there was a sense that we wanted Covid to be over, and we wanted the pandemic to be over, the reality was that, for schools, they were still faced with a lot of disruption to learning.

“At the beginning of term 3, from what I’m hearing around the country, the pattern has not changed yet. People are still working hard to stabilise staffing, and to understand who they have at school every day, because it changes every day.”

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault​, who is also the president of the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand, said the regular attendance number was “not particularly realistic” at this time.

Most absences occurred because students were told to self-isolate as per public health orders, he said.

“I would be more inclined to look at the daily attendance rate for schools and then focus on those students that had chronic or severe attendance issues.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault, who is also the president of the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand, says daily attendance is more important than regular attendance at this time. (File photo)

Sandy Hastings, principal of Beckenham Te Kura o Pūroto School in Christchurch and chairperson of the Primary Principals' Association, said the claim sounded “very sensationalist”.

“From a school's perspective, irregular absence is exactly that – irregular, intermittent, unpredictable – and often without apparent reason, resulting in a range of ongoing challenges for a child's engagement and achievement.”

As part of Budget 2022, the Government committed $88 million across four years to school absenteeism, with $40m of it to be used for a regional response fund to help schools address what was a complex issue. The Government has also itself a goal of getting 70% of children to school for at least nine days a fortnight by 2024.

Additional reporting by Justin Wong and Lee Kenny