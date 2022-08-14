Te Pūkenga's $13k a week CEO refuses to discuss his absence due to 'special leave'

Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town, talking to Stuff reporter Lee Kenny, refuses to talk about why he is on "special leave".

The head of New Zealand’s polytechs has refused to discuss why he isn’t at work while earning up to $13,000 a week.

Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town has been on “special leave” for at least five weeks but continues to receive his full salary, between $670,000 and $679,999 a year.

Town, who has yet to speak publicly about his absence or when he might return, repeatedly declined to answer questions when Stuff called him on Friday evening.

During the short interview he appeared to be struggling with his answers. When asked if there were any problems with his health he said, “that's not up for public discussion, I'm afraid”.

READ MORE:

* Minister rules out Te Pūkenga commissioner 'at this time'

* Under fire Te Pūkenga says 'sorry to all staff' in face of financial crisis

* 20 tertiary training organisations will lose identities to become Te Pūkenga nationwide



It is not known when his “special leave” commenced, but Stuff first reported on it in early July. Shortly afterwards it came to light that Te Pūkenga was facing a possible deficit of $110 million.

Asked if he could discuss the circumstances that led to his “special leave” request, Town said "no, I can't”.

n/a Stephen Town was unable to say when he will return to his role at chief executive at Te Pūkenga.

He was also unable to end speculation that he might be absent for the rest of the year. When asked if he could say when he will return to the role, he said “I cannot”.

“I'm really sorry, but I'm not able to discuss anything about my employment.”

It is understood Town divides his time between Hamilton, where Te Pūkenga’s head office is based, and Auckland. He would not say where he is currently.

Town was previously chief executive of Auckland Council and Tauranga City Council.

He was given the top job at Te Pūkenga in February 2020, following the merger of the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs).

It has since emerged he was shoulder tapped for the role and interviewed some time after other candidates.

Town’s tenure runs until July 2023. When asked if he will stay in the role for the remainder of his contract, he said he could not talk about it.

Education and Workforce Committee Te Pūkenga leaders front annual review at the Education and Workforce select committee in Wellington on Wednesday.

Te Pūkenga has appointed Peter Winder as acting chief executive in Town’s absence.

He and Murray Strong, chair of Te Pūkenga council, were grilled by MPs on August 3 during an annual review.

During the hearing, National MP Penny Simmonds asked for clarity around Town’s absence.

“Can you confirm that [...] Stephen Town is not on annual leave, is not on bereavement leave, is not unwell, his family are not unwell, and he’s not dealing with a family emergency,” she asked.

Strong did not answer but said the request for personal leave was at his discretion and he agreed to it.

“I’m not going to comment any further on personal employment matters,” he said.