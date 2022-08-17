Our school will not feel safe if white supremacist is elected to the board, say Muslim students

A white supremacist jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack is standing for the board at one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools. But the students say they'll do everything they can to stop him.

Muslim students say they will not feel safe if a known white supremacist is elected to their school board.

Philip Arps is one of nine candidates standing at Christchurch’s Te Aratai College, but student leaders are calling on parents to make sure he is not elected.

The case has prompted a call for school board members to be police-checked, as candidates are only required to provide a self-declaration that they are legally eligible to stand.

In 2016, Arps was filmed delivering a pig's head to Christchurch’s Masjid An-Nur (Al-Noor mosque) before performing a Nazi salute at the door and saying "white power".

One Muslim student at Te Aratai College, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said the act was “outrageous and scary”.

“To have that much hatred in your heart, for you to go and put a severed pig's head at a mosque, a place of worship, it's disgusting.”

Arps was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment in 2019 after he shared footage of the March 15 mosque attacks to 30 people and asked a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

Another Muslim student at Te Aratai said Arps “coming into our beautiful school where many religions and cultures are respected” would “make me feel unsafe”.

In his election biography, Arps wrote he has “high concerns about the new social constructs pushed and becoming the educationally enforced norm within New Zealands (sic) school curriculum”.

“Being a father of six boys, of which three more are to attend this school in the future validates my will and want to be a board member,” he wrote.

Year 13 student Kaltan Gardner said the school “would not feel like a safe space” if Arps was elected to the board.

“The school board has a student representative” and they “would have to go there every month and be in the same room” as Arps, he said.

“If that person is Muslim, how would they feel safe?

Philip Arps was sentenced in 2019 after he sent a video of the mosque killings to 30 people.

“And it's not just about student safety, we have a diverse range of staff.”

The students said they will lobby their parents to vote for the other candidates to ensure Arps is not elected.

“It's like a chain reaction, one person tells three people, and they tell three people, then it spreads out through the whole community,” head student Sophie Watson said.

“The thought of someone like that on the board of our school, it's against everything our school believes in.”

Students at Te Aratai College discuss Arps' decision to stand and vow to lobby parents to prevent him being elected.

Despite the criminal conviction, Arps is lawfully allowed to stand in Te Aratai College’s board parent election.

“Those that have served the sentence or otherwise suffered the penalty imposed, are eligible to stand for election,” the Ministry of Education’s Nancy Bell said.

The school’s election is being overseen by Canterbury Education Services, which has conducted over 1000 school board of trustee elections.

General manager Wayne Jamieson said candidates were required to “fill in the necessary paperwork to say they are eligible to stand”.

“That is a legal document created by the NZSTA (New Zealand School Trustees Association),” he said.

Te Aratai College parent Sara Templeton, a city councillor for Christchurch’s Heathcote ward, has written to the Minister for Education asking for the rules to be changed.

“To be a teacher or even a parent helper at school you must be police-vetted, however the same rule does not apply for school boards of trustees.

“The main thing is for parents to vote. People need to check their voting papers and read the bios,” she said.

Arps has previously been approached for comment.