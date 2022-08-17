Cheat sheet: What do school boards actually do?

Christchurch’s Te Aratai College, where the school board election has prompted a call for reform of the process.

The decision by a white supremacist to stand for the board at a Christchurch school has prompted a call for a rethink of the system.

But what exactly do school boards do, how are they chosen and what power would Phillip Arps have if elected to the board of Te Aratai College?

Who sits on a school board?

The principal, a staff rep, a student rep and (usually) five parent reps. Although it can be between three and seven.

Do they have any actual powers?

Yes, lots. Boards are responsible for a host of important issues, including curriculum, employment and financial management. They are also involved in student stand-downs, suspensions, exclusions and expulsions. However, they work as a team, so no single board member holds too much power.

Do you have to be a parent or caregiver to stand for a board?

No, but non-parents usually need to be nominated by a parent of the school.

So who can’t stand?

It’s technical. The Education and Training Act 2020 includes a number of restrictions on who can stand for a board. The law states: a person is ineligible if they have “been convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for two years or more, or who has been sentenced to imprisonment for any other offence, unless that person has obtained a pardon, served the sentence, or otherwise suffered the penalty imposed on the person”.

How many people put themselves forward as candidates?

Tens of thousands. School board elections “involve the largest number of candidates and voters of any democratic process” in the country, say New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA).

Who gets to vote?

Both parents (or caregivers) are entitled to vote, provided they are on their school's parent roll, says Wayne Jamieson, general manager of Canterbury Education Services (CES) which has overseen thousands of school elections across the country. In some cases a third person can vote. For example, if a child lives with a parent and their partner.

How long are board members in the role?

Most state and state-integrated schools or kura elect their parent and staff representatives to their board triennially, so most people serve for three years. The current round of elections is now open and runs until September 7 (at most schools).

How does the election process work?

Voting will take place online for the first time. Each parent is emailed a link and password to access the system. Postal votes are also available for people without the Internet.

Which voting system is used?

First past the post. Schools usually have five parent representatives, so the five candidates with the most votes get the job.

How many people actually vote?

It depends on the circumstances, says Jamieson. “On average, for our last three elections, the return is between 20 to 30%”, although online voting may change this.