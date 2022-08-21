Slashing school roll 'attacks the heart of a community', board chairperson says

Chisnallwood Intermediate School will be limited to 400 students from 2025.

The decision to slash the roll of a Christchurch school “attacks the heart of a community” and could lead to job losses.

Chisnallwood Intermediate School, in Avondale, will be limited to 400 students from 2025, following a review by the Ministry of Education.

In an email to parents, board chairperson Andrew Delaney said they planned to “challenge this decision”.

“Despite the fact that earthquakes had a huge impact on our local area, we have maintained an average roll of 665 students over the last 10 years,'' he wrote.

READ MORE:

* New campus for growing number of students at school in one of NZ's fastest-growing towns

* School to keep older students in face of region's population growth

* Hundreds of applicants seek nine teaching jobs at country's first Green School



The current roll is 696 (as of July 1), with students aged between 11 and 14.

Delaney told Stuff the decision would not alter the school’s zone, but would have a negative effect on the community.

“The consequences will potentially be job loses, lots of children not being able to attend the school of their choice, it attacks the heart of a community,”

Following the Christchurch earthquake in February 2011, there were fears the school would be closed, but it received reprise in 2013.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Chisnallwood Intermediate was earmarked for closure after Canterbury’s earthquakes, but stayed open following community consultation in 2013.

The Ministry of Education’s Nancy Bell said the decision to keep the school open on its existing site was made following community consultation, but a review on its location and viability within the new school network would be carried out later.

“This review has now been completed and as a result, Chisnallwood Intermediate will be redeveloped and in the future will provide places for 400 students,” she said in a statement.

“This will enable the school to cater to their local community and they will also be able to continue to offer spaces for children living outside of the school zone.”

The ministry recognised a roll reduction would have an impact on the school, Bell said.

“We’ll work with the board to support them to manage these changes by the beginning of 2025. This will give the school more than two years to prepare for this change.”

STUFF A cash injection is needed after a multimillion-dollar budget blowout on the rebuild of Christchurch schools. (First published March 2019)

Schooling networks were planned so all students could attend their local school, she said.

“A capacity of 400 student spaces at Chisnallwood Intermediate will continue to provide for more capacity than required to meet local demand and retain places for students outside of the area based on current enrolment patterns.”

Chisnallwood was scheduled to be redeveloped as part of the Greater Christchurch Education Renewal Property Project, but it remained one of just two schools where work had yet to start.

Bell said now the review had been completed, the ministry could start working with Chisnallwood to plan its redevelopment.