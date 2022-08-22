Future leaders and ethical business

WATCH THE PANEL DISCUSSION ON ETHICAL BUSINESS. Filmed at the University of Auckland Business School, featuring Professor Susan Watson, Dr Mike Lee and John Berry CEO of Pathfinder.

"The business of business is business."

Or so said late economist Milton Friedman, whose views have dominated our capitalist thinking for decades. But the wheels of change are in motion, and today's consumers are now demanding that the organisations they support, and the products and services they buy, are ethical, sustainable and responsible.

"Ethical business might not have mattered to people so much in the past, but it certainly does now," says Professor Susan Watson, who as Dean of the University of Auckland Business School is helping lead the fight for change.

By ethical business she means businesses who are focused on more than just profit - businesses that are accountable, avoid creating harm, and actually create positive value for society. In short, businesses who are "being good by doing good".

"More and more, corporations are being judged by their impact on the world, and that's quite a major shift. Here at the Business School we're working on an initiative around 'inclusive capitalism'. Can we do capitalism differently so that it's not extractive, so that it's not taking from people, the planet, the environment, and society?"

SUPPLIED Professor Susan Watson, Dean of the University of Auckland Business School.

Our future leaders – and consumers - would expect nothing less. In fact, according to a recent Colmar Brunton poll, 90 percent of customers would stop buying a product or service if they heard about a company being unethical.

"Most people want to do good, and they'll vote with their feet. There's a real sense of urgency now that the world is under existential threat of climate change. Things have to be done, and if capitalism and business don't shift, they'll become redundant," adds Watson.

Pathfinder is one organisation that's already blazing a trail. Not only do they focus on curbing climate change through ethical high-performance investing, but they donate 20 percent of their KiwiSaver management fees to charity. Owner and founder John Berry says that as well as being good for the planet and society, being ethical is simply good for business.

"If you have a purpose in your business, if you look after your staff, they'll be more engaged, and you'll see more productivity and a lower turnover," he explains.

"We're seeing significant change, particularly as the younger generation come through in the workforce, take on more responsibility, and bring in new ideas and ways of thinking. There's been a massive shift in terms of what their expectations are as employees and consumers, and businesses have to respond to that to stay relevant."

SUPPLIED John Berry, CEO of Pathfinder

There's also been dramatic growth in social entrepreneurship, where innovation and enterprise are used to address social and environmental problems – and that's great news as Aotearoa continues its journey towards a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

Berry says that for organisations keen to become more responsible, focusing on authenticity and transparency is a great place to start.

"Consumers expect products to be sustainable and green, but for me, product doesn't go far enough in terms of authenticity. Authenticity should run right through the business, through your relationships with the community, suppliers and staff. We need to be advocating for change, building a strong culture internally, empowering and engaging everyone within our organisations to come up with sustainability ideas."

Transparency is also key as today's businesses need to be able to show everything from their carbon footprint to their resource use – and there's no room for greenwashing (exaggerating your green credentials).

Dr Mike Lee, Director of the University of Auckland's MBA programme, has a strong connection to the future minds of business in Aotearoa, and is excited about what lies ahead.

"People who enrol in our MBA are at a stage in their career where they're wanting to make a difference. They come out able to challenge the business they're in, not only to make it run better, but also to see the gaps. It's easy for businesses to get stuck in a rut and sometimes they need someone to say 'hey, wait a minute what are we doing here and how can we make things better for society, for our shareholders and for our customers?'."

SUPPLIED Dr Mike Lee, Director of the University of Auckland MBA programme.

The MBA hones critical thinking skills, equipping learners with the capabilities to drive positive change.

"Instead of just creating people that are ready to plug and play into a system, we need to train them to challenge and change. We want people to say 'yes, I can do the job you want me to, but I can also challenge and change it for the better'."

