Minister admits 'no quick fixes', as it launches nationwide campaign to arrest poor school attendance

Two out of five children attend school regularly, prompting a range of measures from the Government to get more children back in the classroom.

The Government concedes there are “no quick fixes” in the battle to arrest poor school attendance, as it prepares to unveil a new national campaign to combat the problem.

Only two in five children attend school regularly – or just 40% – a downward trend which has been accelerated by Covid-19. Getting students back into classroom was an indiscriminate issue with every decile, ethnicity and region experiencing falling attendance in term 2, with the greatest declines seen in students aged 5 to 10.

In response, fresh attendance targets have been set, aiming to get regular attendance up from 59.7% in 2021 to 70% in 2024. A further 5% increase was also in place for 2026. Regular school attendance was defined as being absent for no more than 10% of available half-days.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti was set to release details of the new campaign called, Every School Day is a Big Day, at Rangikura School in the Porirua suburb of Ascot Park on Monday.

The campaign intended to support “practical measures to encourage attendance already under way” in schools, and was evidence of the Government’s “laser sharp vision” in improving attendance, Tinetti explained.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education minister Jan Tinetti admits there are ‘no quick fixes’ in addressing regular non-attendance. (File photo)

The new campaign was one of the immediate actions set out in the Government’s Attendance and Engagement Strategy, called ‘All in for Learning’. It set out 13 priority actions, including highlighting the responsibility of parents, caregivers and whānau in supporting students to attend school, as well as ensuring schools prioritised attendance.

The strategy’s release came off the back of a government inquiry into New Zealand’s poor attendance earlier this year which found the percentage of students who showed up to at least 90% of classes had fallen nearly 12% from 2015 to 2019.

Despite this work, and the allocation of $88 million in Budget funding to keep children engaged in learning, Tinetti warned there were “no quick fixes” in tackling what was a complex problem – this was particularly true in addressing the causes of chronic non-attendance.

“There can be many barriers, but we are working with schools to help turn our school attendance rates around.

“Going to school regularly is our how our kids learn. It means they are better able to pass exams and get qualifications – that’s obviously important. But being at school also helps children and young people develop in other important ways. It strengthens their social, cultural and mental wellbeing. Attending school means that these young people will grow up having more choices,” Tinetti said.