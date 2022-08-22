'No quick fixes' in battle against poor school attendance

The Government concedes there are “no quick fixes” in the battle to arrest poor school attendance, particularly in light of Covid-19, as it unveils a new national campaign to combat the problem.

Only two in five children attend school regularly – or just 40% – a downward trend which has been accelerated by Covid-19. Getting students back into classroom was an indiscriminate issue with every decile, ethnicity and region experiencing falling attendance in term 2, with the greatest declines seen in students aged 5 to 10.

In response, fresh attendance targets have been set, aiming to get regular attendance up from 59.7% in 2021 to 70% in 2024. A further 5% increase was also in place for 2026. Regular school attendance was defined as being absent for no more than 10% of available half-days.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson at Porirua’s Rangikura School – where Robertson’s two grandchildren attend – to launch the Every School Day is a Big Day campaign on Monday. Rangikura School was joined by eight others in featuring in the campaign video which captured a typical school day across the country.

Feedback from principals and teachers highlighted 2022 as being the “most difficult” year for poor attendance during the Covid era, with Omicron causing absences amongst both students and staff, the Minister said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rangikura School students sing a waiata at the launch of a new national school attendance campaign at the Porirua school on Monday.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across mainstream media channels in the coming weeks, was intended to support “practical measures” to address non-attendance already underway in schools.

It was evidence of the Government’s “laser sharp vision” in improving attendance, but provided enough space for individual regions to introduce their own initiatives targeting their own communities.

“What I have been saying from the word ‘go’ is regions and communities know their young people best, so what might work in Southland may not necessarily work in Tai Tokerau, so we want to see them put their regional flavour on [this] to help us achieve those targets,” Tinetti said.

The new campaign was one of the immediate actions set out in the Government’s Attendance and Engagement Strategy, called ‘All in for Learning’. It set out 13 priority actions, including highlighting the responsibility of parents, caregivers and whānau in supporting students to attend school, as well as ensuring schools prioritised attendance.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti speaks to students at Porirua's Rangikura School where the Government's new school attendance campaign was launched on Monday.

The strategy’s release came off the back of a government inquiry into New Zealand’s poor attendance earlier this year which found the percentage of students who showed up to at least 90% of classes had fallen nearly 12% from 2015 to 2019.

Despite this work, and the allocation of $88 million in Budget funding to keep children engaged in learning, Tinetti warned there were “no quick fixes” in tackling what was a complex problem – this was particularly true in addressing the causes of chronic non-attendance.

The Minister believed some people had “forgotten how crucial education is in a young person’s life”, making it easier to dismiss the impact absences were having on their children’s learning.

“They think that one day off here, one day off there might not make any difference. What we're saying is that it makes a huge difference. It makes a big difference if our young people can be at school every day that they can be.

“So we’re reminding our communities of that importance – and that’s what this campaign is about,” Tinetti said.