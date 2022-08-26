'Inadequate' staffing causing burnout, stress in early childhood educators

Staffing to the legal minimums is contributing to reports of burnout, stress and sleeping difficulties amongst early childhood educators, with staff in minimally-staffed centres twice as likely to experience physical violence than those with higher ratios.

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa commissioned Australia's Deakin University to survey more than 200 early childhood teachers and centre managers on working conditions, health and wellbeing in 2021.

One-third of respondents in the New Zealand Early Childhood Educator and Kōhanga Reo Hauora Health and Wellbeing Survey released on Friday reported experiencing bullying in the previous 12 months – defined as repeated exposure to unpleasant or degrading treatment in the workplace – while 25% reported being subjected to physical violence from tamariki.

High levels of “offensive behaviours” from a “high proportion of respondents” underscored the need for “urgent policy attention”, the report said, particularly given many managers were having difficulties attracting and retaining staff.

65% of respondents reported burnout, compared to 34% in the health work population, while almost half of ECE educators experienced stress, compared to 27% of the regular workforce.

Despite this, 80% of those surveyed said they were “passionate” about their work – significantly higher than the global working population average of 11% to 13%.

But NZEI union president Liam Rutherford said this passion should not be exploited.

Educators deserved pay rates comparable to primary and secondary teachers, a focus on improving “real ratios” in centres and more non-contact time to enable better planning and preparation, he said.

While 80% of early childhood teachers who responded to the survey were passionate about the job, many suffered burnout and stress in their work.

The minimum teacher/child ratio for under 2s is 1 adult to every 5 children and 1 adult for every 10 children over 2s, but Nelson-based NZEI early childhood education representative Virginia Oakly​ believed the ratios were inadequate and needed to be reviewed.

“The impact the ratios are having ... is quite a huge problem that’s coming through.

“There [are a] number of places where teachers really feel like they’re struggling to provide the best that they can for the children they teach.

“If you think about a ratio of 1 to 10 in a centre, you might have 40 children and four teachers, and one might spend a couple of hours having to change nappies.

“Effectively, you’re left with the ‘real ratio’ which is actually less than what it is on paper.”

Situations like this were leading to teachers leaving the profession and warning others not to embark on a career in the sector, Oakly said.

In 2020, the Ministry of Education confirmed the ratios were set out in two laws in 1990 and 1960 respectively and as a result could not provide any evidence or research to support the settings as being best practice.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford says early childhood teachers' passion for the job shouldn't be exploited.

The problems outlined in the NZEI-commissioned report were described by Rutherford as the “sharp end of a teacher shortage”.

He called for a greater commitment from the Government in addressing issues raised in the report, an end which could be achieved through both Government policy and at collective agreement negotiations.

“We know that the pathway forward lies in comparable salaries, teacher/child ratios reflecting the real experience, and the introduction of non-contact time, because a big part of what we have to overcome is how do we make the early childhood sector a really attractive place for people wanting to come and work,” he said.