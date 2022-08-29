University's rates bill drops by almost $400,000 on halls of residence

Victoria University apologised for the food it was serving up at its Wellington halls of residence (Video first published in March 2022)

Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington’s rates bill will drop by almost $400,000 this year after successfully convincing the city council its halls of residence should be classified as educational institutes.

This means the halls will now only have to pay for sewerage services.

They will also be refunded for rates paid in previous years, although both the university and the council declined to divulge just how much would be paid back.

The university had been in discussions with Wellington City Council “for some time over the rateability of properties used for student accommodation”, acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson said.

Under the Local Government (Rating) Act, rates cannot be levied on any land owned or used for the purposes of a university. The rates reduction affects all university halls, regardless of whether they are owned or leased.

Johnson confirmed the council was refunding the university for past rates “paid in error”, but would not say how much.

Even with the rates reductions, its halls were expected to make a loss of about $2m in 2023, he said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Victoria University’s Katharine Jermyn Hall has had a rates reduction from $198,116​ a year to $11,811.

Wellington City Council accepted the university’s legal advice that the halls should have been classified as educational institutes.

But chief financial officer Sara Hay also declined to say how much the refund was, if the council challenged the claims, or whether it sought its own legal advice.

In one hall – Katharine Jermyn on Boulcott St – the recalculation means the rates bill will drop from $198,116​ a year to $11,811​. A single room, including food and utilities, costs students $18,278​ for a 37-week university year.

Earlier this year, the mother of a student paying $452 a week for a room at Joan Stevens Hall labelled the food fit for a “rabbit on a diet” and worthy only of the rubbish bin.

SUPPLIED Education House rates have reduced from $33,825 to $2336.

Online council records show rates for Boulcott House will fall from $85,427​ to $5704​ this year, Joan Stevens Hall’s bill will go from $87,168​ to $5108 and Education House from $33,825​ to $2336​.

Together, these add up to a yearly saving of $379,577.

The university, not the building owner, gets the rates reduction.

The challenge of keeping rates in check have become a key issue in the upcoming local body elections. Many Wellington residents are smarting about high increases in recent years, which is now being compounded by high inflation and a cost of living crisis.

The council recently voted in an 8% average rates rise, one year after a 13.5% increase.

Stuff Joan Stevens Hall council rates were $87,168 but are now $5108.

Mayor Andy Foster said the law said the rates reduction for the university halls was valid. But he said he would ask whether what was essentially residential accommodation should be exempt from the same costs that apply to other residents in the city.

Mayoral candidate Tory Whanau called on the university to reduce rents for “student tenants who are hit hard”, while rival Paul Eagle promised to talk to the university about passing the savings onto students if he became mayor.

Union of Students’ Associations spokesperson Andrew Lessells said residential halls charged an “extraordinary amount for a quite poor service” and universities regularly profited from them.

Now was the time to refund some students – notably at Weir House, where residents were eating in a marquee while their home was a construction site, he said.

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association President Ralph Zambrano said the money should go back into quality of life in halls, as well as making them more affordable and accessible.