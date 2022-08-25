Schools hope to reopen in Nelson next week

Civil Defence has advised schools in Nelson to continue to consider roading disruptions, traffic issues, and the continued risk of incoming weather.

High schools in Nelson hope to welcome students back to classrooms next week.

Most primary schools in the central city said they would continue to encourage learning from home until Friday as the state of emergency continued in the city, reporting low numbers of students turning up at school.

Many schools in Nelson switched to online or hybrid learning on Tuesday, saying they did so on advice from Civil Defence amid severe traffic congestion as workers tried to clear and repair roads damaged by slips and flooding after days of heavy rain.

Nelson College for Girls principal Cathy Ewing said the school would remain in online learning until the end of Friday, as the advice from Civil Defence had not changed.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF State Highway 6 along Rocks Road opened to northbound traffic on Tuesday, easing some pressure on Nelson's clogged roading network.

The college would review the situation after that, based on a meeting with Civil Defence and Ministry of Education officials due on Friday.

“We will take their advice what the next steps are,” Ewing said. “We certainly hope to back next week.”

The state of emergency was still in place and, as well as road concerns, Civil Defence was concerned about the reliability of the water supply for Nelson – and the effect of forecast rain on slips on Thursday was unknown, she said.

Clifton Terrace School, north of Nelson city, re-opened on Thursday.

Principal of Rob Wemyss, said the school didn’t feel students’ transport to school was impacting the gridlock situation in Nelson, with many students walking, biking, and taking buses that were now running again.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Road closures have affected traffic and closed schools in Nelson.

“We feel like the site here is safe.

“We have been really clear with parents about making sure if they are sending their kids to school that their route is safe.”

Attendance was around 90 per cent on Thursday, and the school was “doing what is right” for its community, he said.

“The water [supply] situation ... Nelson City Council have said that that’s going to be quite a big fix because they haven’t even got access to the slips that have caused the problems, so if we go on that alone, schools could be closed for weeks.”

A parent from the school wrote to Civil Defence earlier this week saying they should prioritise children's access to education, as children had suffered enough through missing school due to Covid-19.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence and Emergency Management (NTCDEM) said the decision for schools to open/close, or switch to hybrid learning was a decision for schools to make.

Spokesperson Paul Shattock said NTCDEM did speak to schools and ask for them to take into consideration a number of factors, including roading disruptions and traffic issues, the extended declaration of the state of emergency (through to Wednesday August 31) and the continued risk of incoming weather.

Its advice remained the same on Thursday, he said.

“It is important to note that NTCDEM would always encourage schools to resume normal operations sooner rather than later, if it is safe to do so (this includes getting to school).

”While the roads are improving (including Rocks Road being open with restrictions), we ask that people please take care, especially if the weather worsens.

“There is still significant disruption to the roading network throughout Nelson Tasman, so we ask that people to please be patient and drive to the conditions.”

Nelson College acting principal Leonor White said many of the school’s students depended on a vehicle to get to school.

Most teachers were running their regular lessons online, and the school was providing students with regular virtual group meetings with classrooms and homerooms, she said,

“I appreciate that it is difficult for members of our community, but... we were strongly advised and recommended by the Civil Defence to shut for the remainder of this week.

“We have systems in place to continue our students’ education [online] and we just need to make the most of this and to engage in this as much as possible.”

Nelson Intermediate principal Diane Webb said the school was open for students who couldn’t learn from home, and about 20 students were at the school which had a roll of 430.

“Our staff have been calling parents at home.

“We’ve got some families who are more anxious about not being able to be in their houses, or their houses have gone.”