'Significant number' of students suspended after brawl at Papakura High School

Andrea Wilson says her "heart broke" after finding out her son had been injured during an incident at Papakura High School.

Hundreds of people turned out for a “constructive and confronting” hui to find a way forward in the wake of a mass brawl at an Auckland high school involving dozens of students.

Last Wednesday, parents were left in the dark waiting outside Papakura High School as at least 10 police cars barricaded the entrances and the school was put into lockdown.

At least one student was left bleeding from the head.

Since the melee, principal Simon Craggs​ has stood down or suspended “a significant number of students” and added security guards, more onsite counsellors and “supervised safe zones” throughout the school.

Even so, some parents have indicated they want to pull their children out of the school permanently.

On Wednesday night, close to 300 people packed out the school’s hall in an effort to tackle the underlying issues, Papakura Marae chief executive Tony Kake, who also emceed the meeting, said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Last Wednesday saw the school day cut early, as police were called to the area to control a number of fights which had broken out that afternoon.

He showed up early to quell tempers and dispel the “misinformation” that had spread through social media.

Kake said it wasn’t going to be an easy fix and would need “a whole community to come together and join arms”.

He said despite some initial anger and uncertainty, people ended up “coming together and moving forward.”

“It’s not going to solve everything, but it’s a good starting point.”

The frustration was mainly directed at a perceived lack of communication from the school during the incident, which had left some parents worried, Kake said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The school was closed down in the immediate aftermath of the brawl.

In response, Craggs said while the communication breakdown was in part due to Covid-19-enforced absences in the senior leadership team, the school would implement new protocols for communication with parents.

Craggs said the turnout was heartening as “it’s not just a school problem, it’s a community problem that needs a community solution”.

Former Papakura High student and current Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said the meeting was “constructive and confronting”.

“This area represents some of the best and brightest as well as those from the toughest part of town – it always has.”

He said the senior leadership at the school had done a good job of taking “swift and proportionate” action against those students involved in the fights.

So far “around 30” students had faced consequences for the fights, Craggs said.

Stuff understands a number of parents have already pulled their children out of the school after Wednesday’s fight.

But concerns of another incident sparking had been eased, according to Craggs, who said the level of attendance on Monday – the school’s first day back after the brawl – was “really good”.

“Our kids have been really amazing this week ... I’ve been really proud of them,” he said.

“They don’t want this to be the story of their kura.”