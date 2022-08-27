Minister seeks urgent advice as white supremacist stands for school board

A white supremacist jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack is standing for the board at one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools. But the students say they'll do everything they can to stop him.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ is seeking urgent advice, after a white supremacist put himself up for board of trustees election at one of Christchurch's most multicultural schools.

Tinetti and the Ministry of Education, working with the New Zealand School Trustees Association, are looking at establishing a code of conduct to better protect school communities from extremist parents seeking to influence the way schools were run.

The issue has arisen after Philip Arps put himself forward as one of nine candidates vying for five parent trustee roles on the Te Aratai College board – a school less than a kilometre away from Linwood Islamic Centre, where worshippers were killed in the March 15 terror attacks in 2019.

Arps​, 45, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2019, but served just six months behind bars after sharing a Christchurch mosque killing video to 30 people, and asking a friend to add cross-hairs and a “kill count” to it.

Tinetti said she had been thinking a lot about the Arps situation during the past week and was now working “at some haste” on how best to proceed, including the possible introduction of a code – “a really strong measure” – in situations where a trustee’s character was called into question.

In 2016, Arps was among a group of men who filmed themselves doing Nazi salutes while delivering a severed pig's head and offal to Al-Noor mosque – an action deemed particularly offensive to Muslims, who are forbidden from eating pork as pigs are considered unclean.

Arps’ candidacy had sparked deep concern among Te Aratai’s Muslim students, prompting calls for more thorough vetting of prospective board members.

Philip Neville Arps, who shared footage of the March 15 terror attacks, has put his name forward for a trustee position at Christchurch's Te Aratai College, sparking concerns amongst the school's Muslim student community.

Tinetti – who has more than 20 years’ experience as a primary school principal – said on Friday it was “quite common” for candidates to seek election with an “agenda” – an intention to “disrupt”.

“It is important that when someone puts their hand up for a board, they need to be explicit about [why] they are standing. Now if they’ve got that code there, and [a board member isn’t] adhering to that when they get into that position, then the code should be able to deal with that.”

While she was “really concerned” about the situation, Tinetti was wary about acting in a reactionary manner, which could have unintended legal consequences.

“These are the sorts of things I ponder a lot about when I do wake in the middle of the night.”

The Te Aratai College board of trustee elections remains open under September 7. Tinetti has sought advice on whether she could legally intervene if Arps was elected to the board.

While the day-to-day running of a school was generally the domain of the principal, a school’s board of trustees hold overall responsibility, including setting its strategic direction, approving policies, and making employment and financial decisions.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti, pictured in her Beehive office on Friday, has spoken of her concern regarding Philip Arps' board of trustees candidacy.

The rules dictating who could become a board member – previously called a trustee – are laid out in the Education and Training Act, and include preventing candidates convicted of an offence punishable by two years or more in prison from standing.

While she wouldn’t address the Arps case directly, School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr said she “absolutely” wanted the eligibility criteria tightened.

Candidates were generally required to submit a bio to give voting parents an idea of why they wanted to be elected, but Kerr admitted this relied on a candidate being honest about their background and their motivations for standing.