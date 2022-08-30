Mega-polytech's work-based learning preference sparks trade organisation concerns

Te Pūkenga, the education organisation that's taking over the 16 polytechnics and most industry training organisations, is cutting millions from its head office costs.

Te Pūkenga’s preference for on-the-job learning risks delivering patchy outcomes and placing unfair burdens on employers, the head of a national trade organisation is warning.

Te Pūkenga – which will bring together polytech and industry training organisations under one umbrella – has estimated half its students will be in work-based learning.

Roofing Association of New Zealand chief executive Graham Moor​ says the mega polytech model was “foisted” upon trades without any meaningful consultation and there was a wider industry view Te Pūkenga won’t be running smoothly for “several years”.

While work-based learning was a “cheap model” for Te Pūkenga to provide, it didn’t suit all students and the quality of teaching they received varied, Moor explained.

“[Te Pūkenga doesn’t] supply tutors or facilities, but still charge course fees when the employer is actually meeting that cost. Yes, eventually that employer will get a return on investment in training, but we also know training in the workplace can result in variable outcomes for learners.

“Some tradies are very good mentors and trainers, and some are not ... we should have a system which [puts the] learner outcomes first, with the industry telling the educators what we want taught,” Moor said.

Around 1200 roofers were currently in apprenticeships.

supplied Te Pūkenga acting chief executive Peter Winder expects half of its learners will be learning on the job. (File photo)

Moor said it was hard to quantify how many exact hours an on-the-job learner would work per week with an employer as it depended on the tasks they were learning and whether they were simple or more detailed and therefore required more time.

But Moor said some learners could clock up more than 45 hours per week.

Te Pūkenga partially credited on the job-learning for helping to bring a previously forecast deficit of $110 million down to $63 million.

In an updated financial forecast released on Monday afternoon, acting chief executive Peter Winder said holding vacancies, prudent spending, the reprioritisation of work in head office, “and a larger than budgeted operating surplus from work-based learning,” was behind the revised forecast.

John Moore/Getty Images The head of the Roofing Association wants a system which puts the trainee first, with the industry telling the educators what needs to be taught. (File photo)

“The revised forecast is not without risk. It includes potential revenue from two land sales that we expect to be completed by the end of year, but they may not be,” Winder said.

Winder expected half the new organisation’s students would learn on-the job.

“We know that when there are plenty of jobs, people take up work-based learning opportunities, and in times of economic downturn people turn to campus-based and online options. That’s why we’re bringing together learners from across Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) and Industry Training Organisations,” Winder said.

The organisation was “working through how to respond to the Government’s Unified Funding System” which “significantly increases funding per learner for in-work learning, while reducing funding per learner for campus-based and online options” from January, he added.

Te Pūkenga was unlikely to be the “panacea” for the problems it was initially set up to solve, Moor said, with the organisation’s “leadership dysfunction” – referencing former chief executive’s Stephen Town’s lengthy spell on special leave and the considerable forecast deficit – shaking confidence.