Hundreds of deaths linked to schools since 2019 'startling' and 'alarming'

At least 360 people have died at schools and early childhood centres since 2019.

Of those, 279 were classified as sudden deaths; the remaining 81 happened in accidental circumstances, new data reveals.

Secondary Principals’ Council chairperson Kate Gainsford​ said these were “startling figures”, with their prevalence underscoring the need for schools to get their responses to traumatic events right to prevent further harm.

“Sometimes people think schools exist separate to their communities, but sudden and accidental deaths happen in communities and schools are in the heart of those communities,” Gainsford, who is also Aotea College principal, said.

“These things happen to, and around, young people.”

Schools dealt with the impacts of trauma on a daily basis, she said, adding that they were acutely aware of the need to carefully manage serious incidents of this nature.

Angela Ramsden’s​ 8-year-old son Justin Reid​ died after falling through a roof at Cloverlea School in Palmerston North in November 2017.

His death was a “freak accident”, but it was good to see there had been preventative steps taken and she felt it had been “well handled”.

The coroner found he fell through a section of polycarbonate roofing, a clear plastic material, which was accessible over a walkway between two classrooms at the primary school.

She was shocked by the new figures [the 360 deaths figure] and felt it was surprisingly high.

“That’s nuts. That is quite an alarming figure.”

The numbers were released under the Official Information Act by the Ministry of Education’s Traumatic Incidents Team, which provides support to education providers in the aftermath of events that could cause “sudden or significant disruption”.

Since 2019, the team has been involved in incidents across 13 categories, ranging from missing persons, sexual misconduct, serious crime, suicide attempts, violence, property damage, and sudden serious illness in education settings.

Of the 657 incidents, the team attended from 2019 to July 2022, roughly half took place in primary schools (323); 196 were in secondary schools; 34 in composite schools (which range from Years 0 to 13); 58 in early childhood learning centres; with the remainder in special schools.

However, the numbers of serious incidents was likely higher, as the figures don’t include incidents where a school or early learning centre has dealt with an issue using its own resources, without the help of the ministry.

Moreover, the figures cover a period where school attendance was down due largely to Covid-19 disruptions, making the “startling figures” that much more concerning.

Educators asked for support from the ministry’s specialist team in at least 43 suicide attempts, and 31 instances involving sexual misconduct.

The team can intervene in any event that could have an impact on a school community, including events centred on a student and their whānau, a staff member, or a member of the wider community.

New Zealand Principals’ Association president Cherie Taylor-Patel​ has overseen two fatalities during her time as a principal – one where a man died suddenly while watching his granddaughter’s netball game; the other involved the discovery of a student’s family member’s body by a jogger on school grounds.

In both instances, Taylor-Patel said a “strong traumatic event response plan” was in place, but in the latter case required school officials to monitor and offer discreet support throughout the year.

“I think in any serious incident in a school, principals work really hard to deal with it sensibly,” she said.

Principals want to follow procedures because it was a way to keep everyone safe – emotionally safe, physically safe and legally safe in some instances.

“You hope it never happens at your school, but when you see the numbers that are there in a national dataset, you realise that across the country, people have had to deal with these very serious instances, and it’s never, ever something you look forward to,” Taylor-Patel said.

Jericho Rock-Archer Secondary Principals’ Council chairperson Kate Gainsford says the prevalence of deaths and traumatic incidents on school grounds is startling.

Gainsford said the most challenging incidents for schools to deal with involved anything that combined “death and huge fear”.

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) of operations and integration Sean Teddy​ said challenges can arise when messages about an incident were posted on social media, reaching large volumes of people at speed.

Recognising this, the ministry supported schools and centres to communicate with “appropriate compassion and sensitivity, that fears are allayed, and accurate and timely information is provided”, Teddy said.