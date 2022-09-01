'Intimate' staff-student relationships banned at Victoria University of Wellington

Victoria University staff won’t be allowed to have intimate or close personal relationships with students they’re responsible for, under a new policy. (File photo)

Victoria University of Wellington staff won’t be allowed to have intimate or close personal relationships with students they have academic or wellbeing responsibility for, thanks to a new policy.

While relationships between staff and students have long been discouraged, its new Intimate and Close Personal Relationships Policy formalises this stance.

In what was believed to be a New Zealand university first, isolated, intimate, consensual encounters between staff responsible for a student’s academic learning, and/or their emotional safety and wellbeing would be officially barred.

Staff in existing intimate relationships with students would need to declare them before the policy took effect in the coming month, the university said, with any breach dealt with under the staff conduct policy.

The rise of the #MeToo movement shone a spotlight on power imbalances and abuse of power, with the new policy seeking to ensure “appropriate safeguards and processes were in place” to prevent these abuses and sexual harassment, the policy read.

In May 2021, an external investigator was called in to investigate a formal complaint about a relationship between a student and a Victoria University staff member.

In January, the university also issued a sweeping apology to a group of former students allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted by celebrated composer and teacher Jack Body – a lecturer at the Shcool of Music from 1980 to his retirement in 2012.

The #MeToo movement in New Zealand gained local traction after allegations of sexual misconduct were made by Victoria University law students working at prestigious firm Russell McVeagh in the 2015/2016 summer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Victoria University students are launching a #metoo blog to collate stories of sexual violence and harassment. (video first published in August 2018)

As a result, James Gardner-Hopkins was censured and suspended from practising law for three years by the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal, after being found guilty of six charges of professional misconduct involving five women.

At present, the university’s staff conduct policy states staff members are “strongly discouraged” from entering into intimate personal relationships with students, particularly with students they have direct responsibility for.

“Such a relationship risks taking advantage of the intrinsic trust, power and status differential implicit in the staff-to-student relationship. Should such a relationship arise, the staff member must follow the procedures set out in the conflicts of interest statute.”

Provost Professor Wendy Larner said the new intimate relationship’s policy reflected the university’s core values.

“When Te Herenga Waka introduced its new Sexual Harassment Response Policy and Procedures in 2020, the issue of inappropriate staff-student relationships regularly surfaced.

“Internationally, there are a number of examples of such policies that we have drawn from as we have developed our own position.”