Staff and student exodus amid 'serious concerns' at seaside school

Diamond Harbour School has suffered falling rolls and an exodus of teachers in recent years.

Urgent Government intervention is needed at a seaside primary school in Canterbury where there’s been an exodus of staff and a notable decline in the roll, a lawyer says.

Jill Pears was appointed as principal of Diamond Harbour School on Banks Peninsula in 2017, and was hailed as having a wealth of experience, a clear vision for the school and energetic leadership.

At the time, the decile-10 school was riding high on the success of her predecessor, having received a glowing report card from the Education Review Office 18 months earlier when its roll was at a near record high.

Since then, however, there has been disquiet about issues that have arisen during Pears’ time in charge, though the school strongly denies there are any problems with its culture or leadership.

A series of staff, including seven teachers, have left the school in the last four years and, despite an apparent population increase in Diamond Harbour, which is on the shores of Lyttelton Harbour, the roll has dropped to 113, with five students enrolled to start later this year. In 2017, the roll was 153.

Late last week, Sarah Clinch, a lawyer acting for one of the former teachers, wrote to Education Minister Chris Hipkins requesting “urgent assistance” from the Ministry of Education.

Clinch, a Diamond Harbour resident who removed her children from the school several years ago due to concerns about the way it was being run, said she had gathered “harrowing” evidence from 10 former staff, including the seven teachers, detailing “serious concerns”, much of which the school’s board of trustees had been alerted to since 2018.

The evidence, which includes letters, emails, exit surveys and staff surveys, is detailed in an 80-page document supporting her letter to Hipkins.

“When taken collectively it seems clear that the board … has failed to provide a safe and healthy workplace for the employees the Board owes a duty of care to,” Clinch said.

In an anonymous survey in September 2021, one staffer wrote: “I realise that in all workplaces staff move on, but has anybody on the Board stopped to question why so many have left or [are] on leave and what impact this has on the wellbeing of the students and school as a whole?”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Jill Pears has been a principal at Diamond Harbour school for five years. (Photo from 2013)

Clinch said the evidence she’d gathered showed one of the reasons for the staff exodus was a “toxic work culture”.

Mayer’s statement from the board refuted this and said allegations of a toxic culture were “entirely unfounded”. The board had “complete confidence” in its principal and teachers, the statement said.

Diamond Harbour School employs six full-time teachers.

The seven teachers who have left since late 2018 include a deputy principal with about 15 years’ experience at the school, an acting deputy principal and a team leader in the junior school.

In a document that forms part of the evidence provided to Hipkins, one of the teachers said: “I have witnessed growing divisions between staff and an apparent shift from a caring and supportive environment to one where relationship issues have resulted in allegiances.”

They also said: “Diamond Harbour School has potential to be a very good school, but I feel it has lost its way. Priorities seem to have changed, hidden agendas prevail and it is no longer the inclusive, happy place it once was.”

In a staff survey, another teacher wrote: “There is a … culture of blame, control, undermining, lack of autonomy and feeling of value.... It is my belief that many great staff members have left the school due to the negative culture.”

Clinch said the board had failed to acknowledge or address concerns raised with it by staff.

Instead, it seemed to conduct its own investigation and reach a “self-serving determination”.

Stuff Diamond Harbour School is a primary-intermediate school with 113 pupils.

“By refusing to address these serious issues the board … is allowing, if not enabling ... the toxic culture to continue.”

Clinch asked the Ministry of Education to dissolve the board, and appoint a commissioner at the school, using powers given to it by the Education and Training Act 2020.

The action was needed so “this pattern of unacceptable conduct stops and the wellbeing and employment of employees of [the school] are no longer adversely affected”.

For parents who removed their children from the school, the closest alternative was about 15 kilometres away in Governors Bay, Clinch said. However, most would have to take them to Christchurch, a 45-minute drive from Diamond Harbour.

“For a parent to take such a step must be clearly driven by serious concerns as the consequence is that a family has to spend considerable time, expense and inconvenience travelling to another school that is much further away.”

In 2018, Clinch withdrew her children from Diamond Harbour School and sent them to Cobham Intermediate in Christchurch, where the previous Diamond Harbour School principal, Eddie Norgate, was in charge.

She did so because of concerns she had about the way Diamond Harbour School was being run.

Pears said she was unable to comment as “the board is the spokesperson for the school when talking to the media”.

In response to questions from Stuff, the board said it learned of Clinch’s letter on Tuesday and was “deeply concerned about the allegations you have raised and their impact on the school’s pupils, our teaching staff and the wider school community”.

The toxic culture allegation was “entirely unfounded and refuted by the board and the principal”.

“While we cannot, for employment law and privacy reasons, discus specific details, we can confirm that the Board has confidence in our principal, Jill Pears, and the teaching staff.”

The Board said was difficult to respond to the allegations raised in the letter without the 80-pages of evidence gathered by Clinch.

The drop in the roll was typical of “the ebbs and flows” of a small school and rural population, it said. A 2019 building redevelopment had also affected student numbers.

The board reiterated it was “committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its employees and pupils”.

It said it had “robust processes in place to ensure complaints are dealt with appropriately and correctly”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says she will consider issues raised in lawyer Sarah Clinch’s letter.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said Clinch’s letter to Hipkins had been transferred to her office.

“I will consider the matters raised in the letter and respond in due course - however operationally this is a matter for the Ministry of Education who I am assured are working with the school’s board and the New Zealand School Trustees’ Association.”

The ministry’s southern leader, Nancy Bell, confirmed that was the case.

“The safety and wellbeing of staff and students is a priority for us, as it is for schools.”

The Education Review Office last reviewed Diamond Harbour School in September 2015.

It found the school’s “effective governance and leadership” meant it was “in a strong position to sustain and continue to improve the quality of education it provides for students”.

Pears previously worked as the associate principal at Sumner Primary School and Selwyn House, and the assistant principal at Linwood College.