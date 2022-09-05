A white supremacist standing for a school election was 'beyond conception', says education expert

A white supremacist jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack is standing for the board at one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools. But the students say they'll do everything they can to stop him.

The prospect of a white supremacist standing for a school election was previously “beyond conception”, said an education expert who was part of the independent taskforce that recommended a mandatory code of conduct for all school boards.

Philip Arps, who was jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack, is one of nine people contesting five parent trustee roles at Te Aratai College, one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools.

His candidacy has prompted a petition calling for Boards of Trustees to be police vetted, in line with school staff and parent helpers.

Te Aratai’s election closes on Wednesday at 4pm, but on Monday morning around 80% of parents and caregivers had yet to vote, prompting fears a low turnout would result in Arps being elected.

“It’s not ideal,” said Tom Shanley, a member of the school’s community who launched the online petition.

“You only have to come fifth, you don’t have to even win” to be elected to a school board, he said.

A law change was needed to “protect our schools from being governed by people who hold views or engage in behaviour that compromises student safety”, Shanley said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Philip Arps outside Christchurch District Court last week in support of Counterspin founders Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer.

The issue has also ignited calls for the introduction of a national code of conduct for school Boards of Trustees, something first recommended by the Tomorrow’s Schools Review taskforce in September 2019.

Professor John O'Neill, head of the Institute of Education at Massey University, was one of five members of the independent advisory group. He said he could discuss the matter, but was not the group’s official spokesperson.

During a nationwide tour, the taskforce received “consistent messages” from schools about “individual board members (who) were not behaving in the best interests of the board”, he said.

“That suggested to us that a code of conduct would be appropriate, and that it should be mandatory.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Arps was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment in 2019 after he sent a video of the mosque killings to 30 people.

The taskforce was told about “people whose behaviour was inappropriate, because they were advancing their own agenda or their own interest”.

“But I certainly don't remember anything coming up in relation to white supremacy and anything like that, it was just beyond conception.”

The Education and Training Act 2020 has “provision for a code of conduct to be introduced”, he said.

“Everything is in place as a vehicle, but the actual code, isn't there.”

When asked what he thought about the fact that a code of conduct had not been introduced three years after being recommended, O'Neill said “you could argue it both ways. That it's taken too long, or that they're trying to do it in an appropriate manner”.

School boards are the only governance bodies in the sector that don't have provisions for removing individual board members, O'Neill said.

Schools, including Te Aratai College, have a Board Governance Manual. However, “there's nothing there for the board to be able to invoke”, “including impeachment or dismissal of a board member”, he said.

Currently, the only option to deal with a “rogue board member” – whose behaviour is unacceptable and is harming the board or the wider institutional community – is to release the entire board of its responsibilities, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Aratai College in Linwood is one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) carried out an impact study on the issue in November 2019 which argued for a code of conduct with sanctions”

“In order for body corporates (which consist of individuals) to govern efficiently, they need to have rules governing the individual and collective behaviours,” wrote Dr Andrea Schöllmann, deputy secretary at the MoE.

The preferred option was for a code of conduct with sanctions, which could “censure a member for significant and, or repeated breaches of the Code” and the removal of a board member for “failure to comply”.

Ben O’Meara, group manager at the MoE said the Ministry is currently reviewing feedback from New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) members on a draft code of conduct and “will be working towards a draft for public consultation in the next two months”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Te Aratai College students discuss the school election. Muslim students say they will not feel safe if Arps is elected.

Arps was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment in 2019 after he sent a video of the mosque killings to 30 people and asked a friend to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”. In 2016, Arps delivered a severed pig's head to Masjid An-Nur (Al-Noor mosque).

As the election deadline loomed, Te Aratai students called on parents to make sure they voted.

“I strongly encourage parents to look at their emails, search through their junk mail,” said school prefect Ashlin Chandra.

“I don’t think (Arps) will be elected because parents care about the safety of their children,” she said.

Te Aratai’s election is being managed by Canterbury Education Services (CES) which was planning to email parents on Monday to remind them to vote.