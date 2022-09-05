More than 100 early childhood services breach licensing standards, 25 closed permanently

25 early childhood services have been closed this year for failing to meet licensing conditions

124 services were on provisional licences, while 24 services were under suspension. The full list can be viewed here

Ministry of Education doesn’t carry out regular checks on services once they are licensed, Office of Early Childhood Education says

Ministry only investigates after a complaint is received, or serious incident takes place

The Ministry of Education has “no idea” how many early childhood centres aren’t complying with safety and other standards because it doesn’t carry out regular checks, according to the Office of Early Childhood Education.

More than 100 early childhood education services have had licensing action taken against them this year – 25 of them have been closed permanently – for breaching minimum standards, said the office, the national body of early childhood education and care matters.

Ten centres from the heavyweight BestStart franchise had their licences downgraded, while 14 Creators group were subject to either licence downgrades or full cancellation, it said.

However, chief adviser Dr Sarah Alexander said that more services were likely falling short because investigations only took place in response to a complaint or serious incident.

The issue has come to light amid deepening issues in the early childhood sector, with staffing to legal minimums causing burnout and stress in centre workers.

Once a provider was licensed, it was not subject to regular checks, something Alexander labelled “irresponsible”.

“The Ministry of Education, and therefore the public, has no idea how many services at any time are not complying with safety and other standards such as teacher-child ratios and children’s access to outdoor play,” she said.

“We require vehicles to be regularly checked for safety through a Warrant of Fitness - why do we not expect the same of places caring for our young children?” Alexander said.

While the Ministry of Education confirmed licences were granted in perpetuity, Helen Hurst​ of the operations team said the ministry could “enter and inspect” early childcare provider servicesat any time.

Incidents or complaints weren’t the only trigger for a visit, she said. Management changes or a licence amendment applications could too, as well as when other agencies like Oranga Tamariki, police or Fire and Emergency New Zealand identified concerns, Hurst said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins​ was approached for comment, but his office said he had “nothing to add” beyond Hurst’s statement.

On average, the Government’s external evaluation agency, the Education Review Office (ERO), checked services every three years, but sometimes up to five years. However, services were notified ahead of time that a visit would be taking place.

There were occasions when ERO had positively reviewed a service, before a ministerial investigation triggered by a complaint or serious incident uncovered “serious and multiple breaches”, Alexander said.

ERO shouldn’t be relied on to do the Ministry’s work, she said.

Hurst said ERO and the Ministry have “discrete and complementary functions”. As the regulator, the Ministry was responsible for setting and enforcing operating requirements, while ERO evaluated and reported on performance.

Last year, more than 200 services were operating on downgraded licences – 20 licences were cancelled.