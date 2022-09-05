Canterbury’s film-making 'renaissance' gets boost with new degree course at state-of-the-art digital campus

Film Director Simon Waterhouse is excited by the potential of a new studio special effects system. (Video first published January 2022)

Canterbury’s mini film-making “renaissance” has received a fresh boost from a new course set to be launched at Christchurch’s new Digital Screen Campus.

The undergraduate degree in digital screen will start next year, giving the next generation of film-makers access to studios, stages and the latest storytelling technology.

It has been welcomed by Screen CanterburyNZ, which said it was important to attract new talent to the region and ensure local film-makers don’t move away.

University of Canterbury’s $95 million Digital Screen Campus, being built over the next three years, will have film editing and visual effect suites, recording spaces, a green screen facility and a motion capture studio.

READ MORE:

* 'We can shoot any world we want': New $95m film studio planned for Christchurch

* Luring the next Lord of the Rings: short film showcases Canterbury's cinematic beauty

* We should welcome the Avatar crew, tell them to bring all their mates too



The new four-year professional degree will be the first course offered there, with enrolment now open and lectures beginning in February.

It will comprise a range of subjects, including screenwriting, game development and animation.

Supplied University of Canterbury’s new Digital Screen Campus will be built in phases over the next three years.

Dr Kevin Watson, executive dean for arts at the university, said it had been designed to be a “convergence between arts and more technology-focused subjects”.

“The screen industry is a really close collaboration between those things,” he said. “The whole degree is about storytelling.”

In their fourth year students will produce a final major project, and there will be an “unimaginable number” of career options open to graduates, Watson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A custom-built virtual production facility was erected at University of Canterbury in Christchurch in January.

“They will end up producing something which we hope will be good enough to go into circuits and distribution networks, to get their name out there.”

There will also be a one-year certificate in indigenous narrative studies running from next year, which will include Māori writing in English and New Zealand indigenous literature.

Petrina D’Rozario, manager at​ Screen CanterburyNZ, said it was great news for film production in the region.

“We’re getting more and more productions, which mean we need to be increasing the talent in the crew pipeline” she said.

“With the digital screen campus and the amazing infrastructure, it’s going to give film-makers locally the confidence they need, and hopefully attract people to set up home here.”

The new course will be highly practical and D’Rozario said it was important to have students who are “industry ready”.

“When producers are hiring crew it gives them the confidence to know they are equipped with the right skills.

“Film-making is quite a different beast, you can't just be inside a classroom and learn it through a textbook, you have to actually get your hands dirty, be out there and work on set.”

Supplied Director Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu on location in Lyttelton Harbour during the production of a new film.

Canterbury is said to be experiencing a 'little renaissance' for film-making, with two more productions securing funding from New Zealand Film Commission last month.

The production company behind Taika Waititi’s hit films Hunt for the Wilderpeople​ and Jojo Rabbit recently wrapped a shoot in Lyttelton Harbour in August.

And the company behind television hits like Mad Men, Orange Is The New Black and The Walking Dead is helping fund a six-part television drama expected to film in Christchurch early next year.

Canterbury has featured in scores of productions in recent years, often providing the backdrop for fantasy or historical films, such as Mulan and Only Cloud Knows.