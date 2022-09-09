Students are learning 'jack' watching recorded lectures in their dorm rooms, says academic

Professor Peter Field head of the School of Humanities and Creative Arts at University of Canterbury’s says university student ‘attendance has dropped off considerably’.

There is “a crisis in higher education”, as fewer students go to class and choose to study online, said one academic.

Many universities say “anecdotally” student numbers are still lower than they were in 2019, but they cannot provide attendance figures as most courses don’t take a roll.

However, Professor Peter Field – head of the School of Humanities and Creative Arts at University of Canterbury (UC) – said students are learning “jack shit” watching recorded lectures in their dorm rooms.

“Attendance has dropped off considerably. It’s not only down, but it's down by huge margins,” he said.

The shift to online learning was accelerated by the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 but despite face-to-face teaching having resumed, many students have continued to study remotely, often watching recorded lectures.

But speaking to Stuff from New York where he is conducting research, Field questioned the effectiveness of recorded lectures.

“(If you) find out what they are really learning alone in their flat, what you're going to discover is they are learning jack shit.”

“The only way they are going to learn anything that's worth $100,000-a-year, that professors are paid, is if (students) are directly engaged with someone who is smarter than them [...] is pushing them.”

123RF Online study has become the new normal for many of New Zealand’s university students.

Watching lectures online “can work”, he said, but only if the student has their camera on, so the lecturer can see if they are engaged with the session.

“What can't work is if I record my lectures and they look at them at one-and-half-speed, two days later.”

The role of an academic is to find out if what is being taught is “too challenging" for a student or if “what you are saying is so obvious that they are going to sleep", he said.

“The tuition they pay for me is because I have a gift at understanding what students know, what they don't know and pushing them beyond what they know. The only way to do that is to be engaged with them.

“I don't bring lecture notes ever to class, that means I'm unprepared. I come and engage the students to find out where they are and make them work where they don't feel comfortable.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff ‘Anecdotally, some staff have noticed lower attendance numbers than before Covid’, says UC’s Jeanette King.

A UC spokesperson said “the majority of our 21,000 plus university students are adults, ranging from teenagers to senior citizens”.

“(They) manage their study schedules around busy lives, some via distance learning, online or in-person, some out doing fieldwork, in schools, in labs or research stations.

“There are numerous Ako – Learning & Teaching initiatives to support students including Kia Angitu and ACE.”

Imogen, a second year student at UC, has only been on campus six times since the second semester started almost two months ago.

She rarely visits the library and only attends workshops and tutorials when they are compulsory.

“Most of us are going to get through our whole degree with barely going on campus”, she said.

“I don't know anyone who goes to all the lectures.”

After getting into the habit of working from home last year, she now finds going to campus “overwhelming”. She spends some of her time back at home in the North Island and feels like she is studying remotely.

Her class is set “a lot of essays” and “not many exams” and because her course is available to overseas students, the content is online, she said.

“Because it's all so accessible, it's hard to have the motivation to go in when you can get it in your own time at home.”

“There are a couple of lecturers who don't like it when you don't go in, and they make it a little bit more difficult for you to do it online. But there are other ones who are really great and they want you to be able to access it online, it depends on each course.”

She is friends with the other students she lives with and does see people from her course, especially on joint projects, she said.

“I don't see it as missing out, to be honest. I'm really fine with not going.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says shifting the university break could help with summer worker shortages in the horticultural and tourism sectors.

Andrew Lessells, president of New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) said there are many students who don’t “see the value in attending the lectures”.

“That's not necessarily a bad thing, people learn in different ways and sitting in a lecture, being bored, isn't necessarily the best way to learn for everybody,” he said.

Some students have benefited from learning at home, especially those with disabilities or family commitments, but the quality of online teaching needs to improve, said Lessells.

“Unfortunately the shift to online education has not been a quality shift in a lot of cases, it's been chucking PowerPoint slides online, recording a lecture and leaving students to it.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Supporting absent students is the ‘primary concern’ says UC’s associate dean of postgraduate research Ekant Veer.

Doctor Ekant Veer, associate dean of postgraduate research at UC, said his “primary concern is for the welfare of those who do not physically engage or come on campus”.

“I'm not driven by how many students are in my class but how much they are learning,” he said.

“We can track how students are doing with the content and when they engage with the online material and most are doing great given the circumstances.”

Being isolated “can further harm” student wellbeing, he said.

“We must be ready to support those students. That's far more important to me than whether a room is full or not.”

Professor Jeanette King, acting executive dean of the Faculty of Arts at UC, said “anecdotally some staff have noticed lower numbers than before Covid”.

“However, students have many more options for interacting with course content online via lecture recordings. So even if they aren’t attending, they are still accessing content.”

Students on some courses are given credit to attend classes and tutorials, “this is to encourage not only attendance but also participation in the course”, she said.

“Some staff have noted that attendance seems to be about the same as before Covid. Language courses, for example, are generally very well attended.”