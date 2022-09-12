Are the new NCEA literacy and numeracy tests too hard? Decide for yourself

Results from a NCEA pilot to test out literacy and numeracy tests have returned concerning results. (File photo)

Reports of high failure rates in the latest National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) literacy and numeracy pilot is prompting many to ask whether the tests are too difficult.

While the New Zealand Qualifications Authority was unwilling to release test copies from this year’s pilot – preserving its ability to re-use questions in future tests – the agency has provided sample exercises used in last year’s pilot, so you can decide for yourself.

Year 10 students from more than 200 schools, kura and tertiary providers have been trialling new standards this year, ahead of the compulsory introduction in 2024. This is in response to concerns senior secondary school students don’t have basic maths and literacy skills.

Anecdotal reports from schools about results from the June tests have raised alarm bells, with suggestions large numbers of students failed. Pass rates in the writing test were of particular concern.

However, because the full list of results weren’t being released by the Ministry of Education until later this month, it was difficult to accurately pinpoint the scale of the problem.

One person who has seen the tests was Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti​. With more than 20 years’ experience as a school principal, and a Master’s degree in education, Tinetti was “confident” she would pass both tests – but added a caveat.

“Certainly, I could pass it, but I also think, ‘Hang on, am I looking at the world through my lens, or am I looking at the world through the lens of a young person?’,” she said in an interview last month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti is certain she could pass the NCEA tests, but that wasn’t a good measure of whether they were pitched at the right level.

Tinetti said claims many students failed the pilot tests were “concerning”, but she pointed out the purpose of running pilots was to fine-tune the testing process.

“Any time you set pilots, those are the questions that you’re finding out, right? And so you’re finding out whether it’s because they can’t do it, or it’s because the level the tests are being produced under are just not right, so we need to find that out – and that’s what we’ll be doing,” Tinetti said.

The Ministry of Education’s associate leader for pathways and progress, Pauline Cleaver,​ said perfecting the tests was the aim of the pilot. Feedback received from schools, teachers and students during the pilot process would help ensure the standards were “robust, equitable and fit for purpose” come 2024, Cleaver said.

David White/Stuff Secondary Principals Association president Vaughan Couillault says many students who will sit the first round of NCEA literacy and numeracy standards in 2024 haven't yet reached high school. (File photo)

Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand president Vaughan Couillault​ agreed the purpose of the pilots was to “iron out the crinkles” and June’s results were already sparking “meaningful conversation” among schools about the best way forward.

Couillault, who was also principal at Papatoetoe High School, said about half of the Year 10 students who attempted the reading and writing tests at his school passed. Couillault only needed 12 minutes to successfully pass the numeracy test.

From his conversations with principals, “literacy was more of a concern” than numeracy, but it was important to note that the first crop of students to sit the new standards in 2024 were in Year 8 and were yet to reach high school.

The new literacy and numeracy standards were being developed as NCEA co-requisites, meaning senior secondary school students will need to pass these tests in order to gain the qualification. Last year, about 160,000 students participated in NCEA nationwide.

So, do you reckon you could successfully complete the test? Give one of last year’s sample tests a go.

Comparable sample numeracy test from 2021

Comparable sample literacy test from 2021