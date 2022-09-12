'Totally unacceptable' that after-hours arts teachers are underpaid - union

It’s a question that’s plagued humankind since the dawn of tertiary education: what’s the point of studying art? (Audio first aired August 2021).

Out-of-hours arts teachers who provide education to disadvantaged children may leave in droves if there is no commitment to pay them more, the union representing the workers says.

The New Zealand Post Primary Teachers’ Association said the teachers were being exploited and parents would be outraged if they knew how they were treated.

The union said it was exploring what legal action could be taken under the Minimum Wage Act against the Ministry of Education as collective agreement negotiations for the workers stalled, its president Melanie Webber said in an emailed statement.

But the ministry said it was concerned the association was airing its concerns while collective bargaining was under way. The ministry was discussing all the issues facing out-of-hours arts teachers in the ongoing negotiations “in good faith”, said spokesperson Jolanda Meijer.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington Music Centre, which is based at Miramar North School, offers accessible out-of-hours music lessons for students. Pictured, piano tutor Hector McLachlan and student Abby Johnson, pictured last year.

Out-of-hours arts teachers are employed by school boards. They offer lessons before and after regular school hours and during weekends to students who may not be able to afford private tuition at subsidised rates.

But the teachers are not paid for any preparation or follow-up time relating to their classes, and have not had any pay rise since 2004.

When their wages are applied across the number of hours they actually work, their hourly rate is less than the minimum wage, the union said.

While schools could pay for the extra hours, that would have to come out of their operational money, and away from their own programmes, the union said.

fiona goodall/Stuff Post Primary Teachers’ Association president Melanie Webber says it’s unacceptable that out-of-hours arts teachers are being exploited for their work.

Without a guarantee that the ministry would fund teachers’ actual worked hours, schools may cease offering out-of-hours programmes altogether.

“This is totally unacceptable and yet the Ministry of Education, so far in our negotiations, has failed to offer any solution,” Webber said.

The pay rates for out-of-hours arts teachers currently ranges from $21.22–$40 per hour for liaison assistants, and $26.63–$35.38 per hour for tutors.

But the union estimates just 4% of out-of-hours arts teachers are paid more than the minimum rate.

The PPTA wants out-of-hours teachers to be brought in line with equivalent rates of the current adult and community education collective agreement pay rates, which are $25.94–$48.89 per hour for liaison assistants and $32.56–$43.24 per hour for tutors.

There are at least 848 out-of-hours arts tutors, coordinators and administrative assistants in about 150 primary and secondary schools across the country.

“These workers give thousands of young New Zealanders, who otherwise could not afford it, the opportunity to learn how to play a musical instrument or discover art ... The people who enable these classes to happen deserve a much better deal,” Webber said.

Love of the work and obligation to help the community keep out-of-hours arts teachers in the job despite the pay, said out-of-hours music teacher Damian Duffy, who has worked at Mana Music Centre out of Porirua’s Maraeroa School for four years.

supplied Damian Duffy is an out-of-hours music teacher based in Wellington who has thought about changing jobs because of the low pay and high workload.

“Something has to be done about it,” Duffy said in an interview, adding out-of-hours arts teachers could “easily” move into highly paid tuition roles with private companies instead.

Duffy had thought about changing jobs as the realities of low pay and a difficult schedule sank in. He also said he was not paid for his rostered hours if he took a sick day.

Arts tuition should not only be for privileged children, Duffy said.

Schools offering out-of-hours arts programmes were finding it “extremely difficult” to attract and retain quality teachers because of the low pay, Michael Greenwood, supervisor at Auckland’s Marshall Laing Music School, said.