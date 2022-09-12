Rotary clubs raise $600k in six weeks for school mental health programme

Cat Levine from Feelings for Life Charitable Trust will deliver the Think and Be Me programme, with tools including a mood cube to help kids understand their emotions. (File photo)

A fast fundraiser for a school mental health programme shows people’s willingness to prevent youth suicide and truancy, according to one organiser.

More than $600,000 was raised in less than six weeks for the Tai Tokerau Tamariki Mental Health Wellbeing Project, said Peter Smith, chairman of the Rotary Club of Whangārei City.

Schools will take part in a programme which teaches children to manage their emotions called Think and Be Me, run by Feelings for Life Charitable Trust.

The project will initially cover 60 primary schools in 2023 and 2024 in Northland – the region with the highest suicide rate in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE:

* Region where just 34% of students attend school launches truancy campaign

* Developing empathy through words: Naming feelings to grow hearts

* 'No quick fixes' in battle against poor school attendance



Smith said the aim is to expand to the rest of the country as more funds are raised.

Think and Be Me includes professional development for teachers, digital resources and interactive presentations to pupils.

Supplied Peter Smith from Rotary Club of Whangārei City says there has been huge support for Te Tai Tokerau Tamariki Mental Health Wellbeing Project.

Alongside the presentations, Rotary clubs will run a free Whānau Hauora Fun Day, including games like 10-pin bowling, mini putt and relays.

Smith said the fun day aims to ensure pupils who are not regularly attending class are enticed back to school when the presentations are run.

Northland also has the highest truancy rate in the country, with just 34% of students regularly attending class.

“We did a pilot in some schools and teachers said, ‘you’re speaking to the converted – it’s the ones who are not here who would benefit the most’.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff More and more students from every background - rich and poor - are wagging school. No-one seems to know why. (Video first published November 2020)

Smith said the idea for the project has been brewing for a number of years, as Rotarians have long been concerned about health and mental health.

The Gumboot Friday Tractor Trek in 2020, organised by mental health advocate Mike King, struck a chord and highlighted a lack of services for primary school children, he said.

Rotary clubs from all over New Zealand, as well as in Australia and South Korea, contributed to the fundraiser, raising the money in just six weeks, Smith said.

“We were determined to raise it and we actually over-shot. It is a real tender subject for people.”

Supplied Cat Levine says Think and Be Me helps children identify their emotions and use strategies to regulate emotions, increasing their emotional literacy, improving social skills and decreasing bullying.

Cat Levine​ from Feelings for Life Charitable Trust has been presenting in schools for more than 10 years, running Think and Be Me programmes since 2020.

Northland psychiatrist Dr Sarah Castle also provided input, saying early intervention education is a way to reduce the huge numbers needing their services, Levine said.

One in four Kiwi kids will experience a mental health issue before 18 and 50% of mental health conditions start before the age of 12, she said.

Think and Be Me helps children identify their emotions and use strategies to regulate emotions – like breathing techniques, distraction and calming tools.

Levine expects the project will help youngsters increase their emotional literacy, leading to better social skills, decrease bullying and increase positive, supportive relationships.

Long-term this is expected to lead to a decrease in self-harm and suicide, family violence and reliance on alcohol and drugs.

Levine said the Rotary support means she now has a full team behind her, and she expects to tour Tai Tokerau for six months in 2023 with a few team members, billeted by friends and Rotarians.