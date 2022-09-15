Free lunches an investment not handout, says iwi provider

Victory School students from left, Bathsheba Sung Zi Hlawnceu, Lung Ning Ching and Anna Sang enjoying lunches provided by local iwi Ngāti Rārua, as part of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako / Healthy School Lunches programme.

Having local iwi, Ngāti Rārua, provide lunches for the students at Victory School is not only helping keep children well-fed.

It was nurturing a “natural” relationship and adding to the students’ understanding of Māori tikanga/practices and values, the Nelson school and iwi said.

Ngāti Rārua has been providing lunches to the bilingual primary school’s more than 300 children for a year through the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako /Healthy School Lunches programme.

Chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, Shane Graham, said the iwi’s successful bid for the contract at the school was delivering much more than a free lunch.

Katy Jones/Nelson Mail A meal provided by local iwi Ngāti Rārua to Nelson’s Victory School as part of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako /Healthy School Lunches programme.

“We don’t see this as a handout ... We see it as an investment in our tamariki.”

Ngāti Rārua children were amongst those attending Victory School in the inner suburb of Toi Toi, and the iwi had an affinity for the land Victory School sat on, Graham said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua chairperson Olivia Hall said many students felt proud to see people they knew delivering their kai/food.

”It’s very good for both tamariki Māori and Ngāti Rārua children to be seeing their own coming and delivering [food to] them and all their friends.

“It’s a beautiful way to make the playing field the same for all learners, that it doesn’t matter if you’ve got food at home, you still are fed.”

Ngāti Rārua was now providing lunches at another school in Nelson, and “having conversations” about doing so in further schools.

Providing food was part of the iwi’s DNA, so it seemed a natural step to help provide school lunches, the pair said.

“We have been known for a long time for our ability to feed our people, be it at a marae or other events,” Graham said.

The iwi delivered the lunches in eco-friendly packs and sourced food locally, he said.

There was minimal waste, with many left over lunches taken home by tamariki – and the people who took the kai waste away complaining there wasn’t more to take, Graham said.

Katy Jones/Nelson Mail Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua chairperson Olivia Hall, left, with Victory School principal Dan George. Ngāti Rārua is delivering lunches to the school and one other in Nelson through the Ka Ora, Ka Ako /Healthy School Lunches programme.

Student Anna Sang, 10, said she liked the lunches.

“You don’t have to bring your own lunch ... that’s good for my parents as well.”

Victory School principal Dan George, who became principal 16 months ago, said having Ngāti Rārua provide the lunches was really important to the school – which has both Māori medium and English medium classes.

The programme had “huge benefits” for tamariki in terms of equity, he said.

“We’re having 325 lunches provided every day, and everyone has exactly the same lunch, We know it’s nutritious, we know it meets the health standards, it has benefits in terms of concentration levels and to learning outcomes for our tamariki.

“One other thing that we’ve noticed is just the whole culture around eating, so staring kai with karakia (prayers), people eating together, sharing korero (conversation) as they’re eating, that type of thing is I guess a hidden benefit that we weren’t really expecting from the onset.”

26 schools are taking part in the programme in Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast.

It has been two years since the Government expanded the programme in response to Covid-19, and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti recently visited Victory School to celebrate the milestone.

Nelson MP, Labour’s Rachel Boyack said she was getting “great feedback” from schools where the programme was in place, including those with different providers.

Nelson schools involved included Tāhuanui School, Auckland Point, Nelson Intermediate and Stoke School.

Schools were chosen from applications based on their decile profile, she said.