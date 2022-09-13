'Huge relief' as white supremacist finishes last in Christchurch school board election

Philip Arps was sentenced in 2019 after he sent a video of the March 15 mosque killings to 30 people.

A white supremacist has failed in his bid to be elected to the board of a Christchurch secondary school.

Philip Arps – who once filmed himself delivering a severed pig’s head to a mosque – will not join the board of trustees at Te Aratai College, which is less than a kilometre from where a terrorist killed and injured Muslim worshippers in 2019.

The dad of six wanted to become one of five parent representatives to govern the school, but he received 25 votes (2.6%) and finished in last place.

Te Aratai College parent Sara Templeton, a city councillor for Christchurch’s Heathcote ward, said it was “a huge relief” he had not been elected.

READ MORE:

* White supremacist Philip Arps arrested after alleged 'public execution' comment

* White supremacist Philip Arps charged for allegedly offending probation officer

* White supremacist Philip Arps accused of breaching release conditions

* White supremacist Philip Arps was at homebrew store when arrested by police

* White supremacist Philip Arps unsuccessful in fighting his release conditions



“This won’t be the last time that someone tries something like this, and I’m really glad that both the minister [of] education and associate minister are working on a potential change,” she said.

It was “heartening” to see how the school community had come together during the election process, she said.

Arps' bid to join the board has attracted international headlines, and the media attention has been both “unifying” and “ghastly”, said principal Dick Edmundson.

“We've had kids worried, we've had kids in tears, we’ve had staff in tears, thinking about what could happen," he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Te Aratai students expressed their concern at Arps’ candidature in August.

"We're delighted with the five candidates who were successful, they bring a really good set of skills and values with them.”

Despite having served a prison sentence for distributing the March 15 terror attack footage, Arps was legally allowed to stand in the school board election.

The situation shows that the criteria for being a school board candidate “clearly needs to be looked at”, Edmundson said.

Arps has declined to speak to Stuff about the election. In his statement on the candidates’ website, he cites “high concerns about the new social constructs pushed and becoming the educationally enforced norm” in schools “for the purpose of grooming young minds”.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF A white supremacist jailed for sharing footage of the March 15 terror attack is standing for the board at one of Christchurch’s most multicultural schools. But the students say they'll do everything they can to stop him.

His candidature sparked fear among students, prompting a petition for the law to be changed and calls for a code of conduct to be introduced with the power to remove dysfunctional board members.

Te Aratai College (formerly Linwood College) is one of the most multicultural secondary schools in Christchurch. In July 2021, 64.7% (488) of students were non-European/Pākehā.

It currently has a roll of about 870. Each parent or caregiver registered with the school was eligible to vote in the board election. A total of 958 votes were cast.

The elected board members are:

Wayne Derham – 177 (18.4%)

Jo-Anne Bethell – 165 (17.3%)

Finley Laird – 139 (14.5%)

Maxine Williams – 135 (14%)

Isla Gendig – 131 (13.6%)

School board elections have taken place across the country. They are held at state and state-integrated schools every three years and managed by the New Zealand School Trustees Association and the Ministry of Education.